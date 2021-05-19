Live Arts Scene May 19 to 25

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, May 23, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch with Butch Souldonor.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – May 21, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – May 22, 2-5 p.m., Open mic.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FARMER’S MARKET, Sat. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.-behind City Hall, 200 So. Main St., Summerville, May 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ryan Frankett.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342 May 20, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live; May 21, 7:30-10 p.m., Eric Barnett; May 22, 7:30-10 p.m., Hunter Moss.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, May 25, 7 p.m., karaoke.
HUTCHINSON SQUARE, 102 S. Main St., Summerville, May 20, Third Thurs./Summerville in Art theme, 6-8:30 p.m., Paul Stone Project & At Short Central, Ron Gill; May 22, 12-6 p.m., “Soul in the Square” several performers.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m.
May 19, Justin Hodge; May 20, James Anderson; May 21, Conner Eubinag; May 22, Butch Souldonor duo; May 23, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; May 25, Joshua Jarman.
IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME Book Club, May 20, 6:30-8:30p.m., Meet at Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville-“The Witness” by Nora Roberts – Book Leader Sandra Baden at 843-224-4250.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, May 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. May 19, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; May 20, 6-8 p.m., Third Thurs./Music Michael Kaltofen, May 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, May 20, 7-10 p.m., Derek Cribb and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Joal Rush; May 21, 7-10 p.m., Super Reggae Man; May 23, 4-7 p.m., Time Pirates.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music 7-9 p.m.; May 21, Staggers & Jag; May 22, Brandon Simmons.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430 W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric! For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org Thru June 5: “The Mother Figure” & “Lost/Found Assemblage” Exhibits.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, May 21, Molly Durnin; May 22, Reaking Havoc.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ May 19, 6-7 p.m., Music Chats with Wojciech, “Team Jeopardy” via https://www.facebook.com/SummervilleOrchestra, May 24, 7-8 p.m., Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link: https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, May 19, 7-10 p.m., The Lowbillies; May 21, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter; May 22, 8-11 p.m., Garner Frick
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, May 19, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; Friday and Saturday - 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 21, Night Shift; May 22, Blue Ricky + Cosmic Warpdrive + Longshot Odds.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, May 20, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan; May 21, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Susan Curry.