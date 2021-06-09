Live Arts Scene for June 9 to 15

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, June 13, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch with live music.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – June 11, 7-10 p.m., Ed Saulisbury.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – June 12, 2-5 p.m., Open Mic.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/
FARMER’S MARKET, behind City Hall, 200 So. Main St., Summerville, June 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jeep White.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, June 11 deadline to sign up for Young Adult Acting Series at flowertownplayers.org/YAAS.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342. June 10, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live; June 11, 7:30-10 p.m., Mark Yampolsky; June 12, 7:30-10 p.m., Eric Barnett.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, June 15, 7 p.m., Karaoke.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m. June 9, Justin Hodge; June 10, James Anderson; June 11, Jerimiah King; June 12, Herbie Mathis; June 13, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; June 15, Joshua Jarman.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85- E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, June 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion & guests.
LUXE EXPRESSO & WINE BAR, 1430 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8508, June 9, 6-8 p.m., Open Mic.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com. June 9, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; June 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual Writer’s Group June 15, 6:30-8 p.m., Living Large Book Club, “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Call for music schedule.
NEXTON, 3000 Front St., Summerville, 843-510-0005, June 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jazz Brunch at Brown Family Park, $5 tickets.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music F’s & Sa’s 7-9 p.m.-June 11, Josh Mitchum; June 12, Chris Roberts
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430. W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric. For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org. June 11-July 23: “Beauty is Life Deep” & “Even When It’s Dark” Exhibits.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, June 11, The Big Show with Keith Driver; June 12, Full Flannel Jacket.
SUMMERVILLE PORCH STROLL, June 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Downtown Summerville, $30 tix from https://bit.ly/2SclheB.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ June 14, 7-8 p.m., Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, June 9, 7-10 p.m., David Grunstra; June 11, 8-11 p.m., Dee Coulter; June 12, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, June 9, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; F & Sa-9 p.m. to 1 a.m.-June 11, Elaborate Shadows; June 12, Mason Jar Muzik.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, June 11, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Johnny Cox, Jr., June 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Art with Andre, Sip ‘N Paint-$35 “Starry Sunflower” & “House of Potter”.