LIVE ARTS SCENE for June 23-29

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-900-5368, June 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Book signing with Joe Tallon, “100 Days in Vietnam.”
ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Daily from 12-6 p.m.- https://artonthesquare.gallery/
CELTIC KNOT PUB, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, June 27, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Brunch with live music.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393 – June 25, 7-10 p.m., Cat Strickland.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559 – June 26, 2-5 p.m., Open mic.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
FARMER’S MARKET, behind City Hall, 200 So. Main St., Summerville, June 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ryan Frankett duo.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, flowertownplayers.org.
GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/.
GYPSY PARLOR, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-872-5487, pr 3 – June 24, 5-8 p.m., The Padgett Brothers.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000. Music Every Night 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
June 24, 7-9 p.m., Locals Live; June 25, 7:30-10 p.m., Fleming Moore; June 26, 7:30-10 p.m., Paul Pietrofesso.
HONKYTONK SALOON, 192 College Pk. Road, Ladson, 843-569-6000, June 29, 7 p.m., karaoke.
HUTCHINSON SQUARE, 102 So. Main St., Summerville, June 25, 7-9 p.m., Sounds on the Square with The Yacht Club.
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360-All Music Gigs 6-9 p.m.: June 23, Justin Hodge; June 24, James Anderson; June 25, Butch Souldonor; June 26, The LowBillies; June 27, 7-10 p.m., Open Mic; June 29, Joshua Jarman.
JEDBURG JUNCTION, 85 E. Butternut Road, Summerville, 843-302-5676, June 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tristan Lamunion and guests.
LUXE EXPRESSO & WINE BAR, 1430 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8508, June 23, 6-8 p.m., Open mic.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com: June 23, 9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday Stories on the Square for kids; June 24, 6:30-8 p.m., Pulpwood Queens book club, “Outbound Train” by Renea Winchester; June 26, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mary Alice Monroe & Angela May, authors, “The Islanders”; June 28, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writes Virtual; June 29, 7-8 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual-“Nowhere Girl” by Cheryl Diamond.
MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 So. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781.
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200, June 24, 7-10 p.m., Derek Cribb; June 25, 6-9 p.m., Matt Jordan; June 26, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., If Birds Could Fly; June 27, 4-7 p.m., Time Pirates.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Music F’s & Sa’s 7-9 p.m.: June 25, 40 Mile Detour; June 26, Moonlight Ale.
PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430: W’s & F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Keith & Nathan Miller.
PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-Call FMI. New Arty Fabric! For Class Info., visit https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – See PublicWorksArtCenter.org. To July 23: “Beauty is Life Deep” & “Even When It’s Dark” Exhibits.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road., Summerville, 843-697-6195, 9 p.m. to 12 midnight, June 25, The Big Show with Keith Driver; June 26, Vinyl Daze.
SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 118 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.buzzsprout.com/ June 28, 7-8 p.m., Mon. Night Virtual Podcasts, “Know Your S.O.”, Via Facebook Live! Event through link. https://summervilleorchestra.org/podcasts-2020/ - Or Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbnT6Lvtx_Vg_GyhFTu378A
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI see: http://thetimrodlibrary.org/
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, June 23, 7-10 p.m., The LowBillies; June 25, 8-11 p.m., Chris Sullivan; June 26, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, June 23, 7-10 p.m., Doctor Driver & The Big Show; F & Sa-9 p.m. to 1 a.m.-June 25, Black River Rebels & more; June 26, Old Soul & more.
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, June 25, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Ben Somewhere.