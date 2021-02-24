Interview with Spazmatics — South Carolina band

People around town who frequent Montreux Bar and Grill have probably heard of The Spazmatics.

These guys are retro – the interesting tidbit here is that this tribute band is actually part of a big franchise that has been around since 1997, although the South Carolina band has been performing since 2014.

They perform favorite classic tunes from the '80s, some from the '90s and a little from the 2000s.

“The Spazmatics” is actually part of a big franchise as there are nine such tribute bands around the country. I got to speak with its local leader, Spenser Hooks.

Regan: Spenser, how did this band come about? What’s your favorite '80s (or '90s or 2000s) song to play? Which band from that general era do you feel had the biggest influence on you and why?

I must say that a tune like 1982’s “I Melt With You” by Modern English is just so classic.

H: The original Spazmatics began in Los Angeles/Las Vegas in 1997. The general idea was to have a nerd theme inspired by the "Revenge of the Nerds" movie series and perform '80s New Wave hits. After a few years of success, the Spazmatics grew into a franchise. Now, here we are 24 years later as the SC chapter representing a lot of the southeastern U.S. and also performing songs from other decades. I enjoy so many of the songs ("Melt With You" being a great one) but I'd say my favorites of the night are generally "Come On, Eileen" or our Backstreet Boys medley because boy bands are the most talented people that have ever existed in the history of existence! As for my biggest influence, without a doubt...Smash Mouth...the greatest band of all time...undisputed fact!

R: How did you guys all land the gig in being “The Spazmatics”—did you have to audition and was the competition steep?

H: Back in yesteryear of 2012, I heard through the Guitar Center grapevine about an '80s theatrical band holding auditions and decided on a whim to give it a shot as it seemed completely different than any entertainment in the area. The process was managed by our founding and former member Tim Brennan who had previously been a backup bassist in the Cleveland and Chicago Spaz bands. I showed up within a day's notice and sang Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" and was offered the job. Little did I know he had been auditioning lots of potential singers for six months, so I must have done something right — or simply was the nerdiest guy ever.

Over the next 16 (Sixteen!) months, we kept auditioning people to complete what was needed and we have more or less followed the same process whenever a member has departed Spaz due to whatever reasons life throws at us.

R: Where are you doing your solo shows and how is that going? What type of music and do you write originals?

H: I have been lucky to regularly perform solo shows in the Hilton Head, Bluffton, and Hardeeville areas for the past few months. I have a great booking agent there who keeps me busy — shout out to Doug at Stratus Entertainment! My solo show is an exciting one-man-party-band in which I perform guitar and vocals with professionally recorded backing tracks from my personal recording studio to simulate a full band experience. I cover tons of genres (rock, pop, country, hip hop, disco) and decades. I like the stuff that makes me dance so, basically, whatever tickles my fancy. You can check it out at Facebook.com/SpenserHooks. I do write originals and I am currently in the demoing process. Since it is my own studio, I can take my time and I sure seem to move at a glacial pace but hopefully I will release something on streaming services this year. The material will be totally different from any of the cover music I perform because diversity is awesome sauce.

R: Do all your bandmates “love” '80s music, or is there another era of music that you guys also really like to play?

H: We all enjoy some '80s music, but one of our members definitely loves it more than any of us. He will remain anonymous, but his initials are Bryn Wilson-- our guitarist. The rest of us are definitely '90s/2000s kids so that's our greatest happy fun time. Limp Biscuit anyone? …No one…just me...OK...no shame.

R: Are your other bandmates doing other solo or duo performances currently and what type of other music do they play? You said that you’ve all been lucky as you all have music-related jobs during the pandemic?

H: Our drummer teaches drum lessons and works in the Florence NewSpring Church band. Our guitarist has his own guitar business where he builds, repairs, and sells/trades equipment. Our bassist is an established live sound engineer for various small and large events throughout the Charleston area. We all are grateful that we are able to continue our various musical endeavors during this past year until we can perform in front of our awesome fans on a regular basis again.

