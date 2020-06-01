Berkeley County Mailing Assessment Notices to Property Owners June 3

Assessment notices for Berkeley County property owners will be mailed June 3, 2020. These notices will only go out to citizens who experienced a change in property value or assessment for tax year 2020.
A notice of property tax assessment is not a property tax bill. In general, an Assessment Notice informs a property owner of a value or assessment change. Notices are sent the year after a change is made to a property. Some of the changes to trigger a notice may include new buildings, assessable transfer of interest (ATI), renovations, additions, subdividing property, loss of 4% legal residency, etc.
If a property owner wishes to appeal, the owner/representative must complete an appeal request online. The owner/representative may attach documentation to support the appeal. The deadline to appeal is September 1, 2020 (90 days from the date the notices were sent). If a property owner does not wish to appeal, no action is required.
Assessment notices may also be viewed anytime via online property cards. Notices are attached to the card for the years in which a notice was mailed. For estimated taxes, please visit the Auditor’s Tax Estimator online.
Starting June 1, 2020, Real Property Services will NO LONGER accept paper applications: only online applications will be accepted.
For more information, visit Berkeley County Real Property Services online.