Berkeley County issues curfew, declares State of Emergency

Berkeley County Council met at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1 and issued a State of Emergency in Berkeley County.
"While I’m typically not in favor of a curfew, due to the circumstances and recent unrest in Charleston and Summerville, this curfew will give us the ability to protect the life and property of Berkeley County citizens and business owners." -said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis and Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb.
Additionally, Council voted to enact a curfew for Berkeley County between the hours of 8 p.m. on June 1 until 6 a.m. on June 2. This is a countywide ordinance and applies to both unincorporated and incorporated areas of the County.
Based on isolated incidents from yesterday and in anticipation for today’s planned protests in Summerville, Berkeley County Sheriff and County Council find this curfew is necessary to protect residents and businesses.