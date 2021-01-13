Award winning author flavors writing with Southern charm

Author Dorothy McFalls was born in New York and raised in Summerville.

She writes in the styles of historical romance, romantic suspense/mystery, and paranormal romance.

Her latest (a cozy mystery series) book, “The Broken Spine” is under her pen name Dorothy St. James; it goes on sale on Jan. 19.

The popular T.V. show, “Murder, She Wrote” is a cozy mystery series — it does not contain swearing nor has violence and is a popular sub-genre of the mystery market.

While McFalls has an undergraduate degree in wildlife biology, an master’s in public administration and urban planning, and has worked in government, she finally pursued her dream of writing fiction full time back in 2001.

Dorothy has been nominated for many awards, such as the Romantic Times Reviewers’ Choice Award, Reviewers International Organization Award, National Reader’s Choice Award, CataRomance Reviewers’ Choice Award, and The Romance Reviews Today Perfect 10 ! Award.

Reviewers have called her work “amazing,” “perfect,” “filled with emotion,” “lined with danger,” “fast-paced,” “delicious,” and “a splendid twist on the cozy.”

At least 15 of her works have been Amazon best sellers in both the Romantic Suspense or Paranormal Romance categories.

Her 2011 “Birds in Paradise” (romantic suspense/mystery) came in at No. 25 as an Amazon Top 50 Bestseller List for Paid Kindle Books, with nearly 15,000 copies sold in one weekend), and she has been ranked an Amazon No. 1 Regency Romance Author.

Worldwide, she has sold more than 200,000 books.

Regan: Your third-grade teacher wrote “keep writing, you will do something with your words one day” on the top of a poem you wrote. How long did it take you to write your first book, the 2005 historical romance book, “The Marriage List”? How has your writing evolved over the years?

McFalls: I have always wanted to write. I started out writing mysteries, but they were awful; I could not sell them. For several years, I studied the craft and played with other genres of novels I enjoyed reading. It took about a year to write “The Marriage List.” Luckily, the first editor loved it and offered me my first publishing contract. The more I write, the deeper my writing voice taps into my Southern upbringing. I love the Lowcountry and find joy in writing about it. Many of my stories now are set (or have characters) from the Lowcountry.

R: Do you have a favorite genre? Why 2 pen names?

M: No, when a story idea comes to me, I immediately start to wonder which type of story it will be and where it might fit in the market. That’s how I pick the genre. The story always comes first. I use two pen names so readers will never be confused about what kind of book they are getting when they buy it. I write romance under my real name, Dorothy McFalls. My mysteries are all written under my pen name Dorothy St. James.

R: Do you use the same publisher?

M: I’ve worked with many different publishers over the years. I’ve written for small press, big publishers, and self-publishing. I am writing my latest series, The Beloved Bookroom Mysteries, for Berkley Prime Crime, an imprint of Penguin Random House. They published my first cozy mystery series. It is wonderful to be back with them and with one of my favorite editors! I have agreed to write one book per year for Berkley Prime Crime, which gives me time to work on other projects that are tugging at me, too.

R: Who does your illustrations? What trends do you see happening in publishing?

M: The publisher provides cover artists for the books. I have been lucky to have some of the best artists in the business. The end results usually exceed my expectations. It’s always a thrill to see the cover for the first time. Major publishers have been consolidating lately, which leaves less room for newer authors to find a footing in the traditional book market. At the same time, self-publishing no longer carries a stigma. Authors can (and do) make successful writing careers without ever having to work with a publisher. This is great news for both writers and readers. Smaller niche market books that would never be purchased by a publisher can find a dedicated reading audience by bringing that book direct to the market. The variety of high-quality books available for readers has never been better.

R: Do you narrate the audiobooks? How long does that process take?

M: I do not narrate my own audiobooks. I’d love to, but I don’t have the time. The audiobook publisher hires a voice actor to narrate. I often get to hear examples from the narrator and give my approval before they begin recording. The process can be as quick as a couple of months to record the book, edit it, and get it to market.

R: What advice would you have to other aspiring writers?

M: Read books by new authors, best-selling authors, and every book that interests you. These are your teachers. Write as much as you can. If you do not write, you will not develop your voice. You will not finish your book, nor tell your story. Everyone has an important story to tell. Be bold and tell yours.

R: Do you have a favorite book of yours you are most proud of, and are you trying to write another book like it?

M: My favorite book is always the book I’ve just finished writing. So, run out and buy “The Broken Spine” because the quiet assistant librarian who dared to break the rules in that book is my best heroine yet. I’m always trying to push myself, to grow as a writer. I start every book asking myself, “What can I do better?” and, “How can I surprise the reader?” I hope I’ve succeeded.

Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients.

Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com