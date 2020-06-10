'Angelic' voice comes from musical family

My Arts Scene Calendar lists area events each week and Boonie’s name appears a fair amount.
Prior to the pandemic, she had been playing places such as at The Icehouse Restaurant. She recently had a gig at Wine & Tapas.
Singing since age 5, Boonie’s voice has been described as angelic. I hear hints of Karla Bonoff. A Summerville native, Bevins plays solo gigs and as part of the “Lavender & Honey” duo with her sister Lauren doing weddings and events.
She also performs with others like her dad Kevin Bevins, her fiancée, John Henry Braun, or fiddle player James Anderson. She has also appeared with her sister’s band, “The Lowhills”.
Regan: Tell us about your musical path & how you got the nickname “Boonie”—are you really “Bonnie”?
Boonie Bevins: Well, as you read in my bio, I have been singing since I was 5 years old.
I have always loved music and could not imagine my life without it. A lot of people in my family are musical including my dad, my sister Lauren, and my brother Austin.
They have had a huge impact on my musical path, whether it be teaching me how to play instruments, taking me to open mics and concerts, or just supporting me at local events.
They have done it all, and I am forever grateful to all of them. My given name is Allison, but I always go by Boonie. The name Boonie came from my family, as they just made it up when I was a baby, and everyone has called me that ever since! I am quite attached to it.
R: How would you best describe your music, as acoustic Americana folk?
B: I am influenced by many different styles of music, so it is rather difficult to choose one genre.
However, if I had to describe it, I would say, acoustic Americana folk, with hints of bluegrass and jazz. I also used to collaborate with my brother, Austin.
We had a band called Nuvo Blu, that project had sort of an indie electric pop vibe going on, that was when I was around 16.
He was the producer and guitarist and I was the vocalist.
R: You perform both covers and originals. Which artist do you love the most & why?
B: I do quite enjoy performing originals, I find a lot of inspiration from many different artists with respect to songwriting.
The most recent artist that has become my favorite is Sarah Jarosz. Not only is she an accomplished singer and multi-instrumentalist, she is also a great songwriter. She tells stories with her music, which is something I greatly admire.
R: Which instrument do you prefer playing?
B: My custom-built octave mandolin is definitely my favorite to play! I recently had it made this year by a local luthier named Terry Holt. I am so grateful that he agreed to make it for me since he had not made one before, he has made many mandolins and guitars so I had a feeling he would do a great job. The instrument definitely exceeded my expectations to say the least.
R: Are you mainly the singing lead vocals or do you ever harmony as well?
B: Both. When I sing with my sister Lauren, we both sing harmony and lead. It is very special to work out sister harmonies, I feel like our voices blend very well together
R: Aside from music, you are also into yoga and bouldering—what type of yoga and what is “bouldering”?
B: Yes, I love yoga and bouldering! I mostly practice vinyasa yoga. Bouldering is a form of rock climbing that consists of shorter climbs that are more technical. This style is done without a harness.
R: What are your plans with your music? CD’s, etc.?
B: I want to release a short EP in this year, I feel like I have written so many songs and I really want to share them with the world. I want to release a single with Lavender & Honey too! I am currently working on recording my originals in my home studio!
Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com.