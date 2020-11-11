A&E Q&A: Ron Daniel masters lyrics and sound

Summerville singer songwriter Ron Daniel has been passionate about the acoustic guitar for several years, first as a hobby.
In January of 2015, he began an intensive push to take his performing to the next level, including playing out at open mics and taking on various small gigs around town.
For more than a year, Ron has played exclusively with renowned fiddle player Bobby Napier — the two have crafted a sound all their own. Ron and Bobby played most recently at Wine & Tapas. The singer songwriters of the late 60s and early 70s such as Neil Young, Jim Croce, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor are the biggest influence on his style and sound. Lyrics are of the highest importance to him and he carefully chooses each turn of phrase in all his songs. He’ll be at Homegrown Brewhouse on Nov. 21.
Regan: You said you fell in love with the acoustic guitar during college?
Daniel: Yes, my freshman year in 1987 at Oxford College of Emory was the first time I had friends who played acoustic guitar. I was really in awe of some of the talent just in my dorm hall. Most played traditional style but one friend played classical guitar. Hearing Bach on guitar really floored me and opened my mind to the power of the instrument. I then knew I had to play.
Regan: Who were the musicians and songwriters you admired who influenced you in music & why?
Daniel: I was so lucky to grow up in the 1970’s with the incredible talent of the time. I was always drawn to the great stories put to music by the likes of Paul Simon, James Taylor, Harry Chapin, Don McLean and so many more. Bands of that time were also amazing, but the one guitar/one voice performer was definitely it for me.
Regan: You classify your sound as “Americana”—define that versus “folk”?
Daniel: Labels are supremely important to a musical artist but, unfortunately, also tricky. Almost everyone “knows” what types of music they like and those have a label (Rock, Country, Jazz, Bluegrass, etc.). If someone has never heard an artist, they are very likely to decide whether to give them a listen based solely on that artist’s label. If I had to pick only one label for my sound it would be “Americana”. Even though Alt-Country and Folk are not bad descriptions of it, I tend to stay away from them. Alt-Country can be more negative as a label as some just lump it in with Country and they may not be keen on Country music. Folk can be negative as a lot of people only think of 1960’s folk when they see the word. I don’t want potential listeners to assume I am doing “Puff the Magic Dragon.”
Regan: You said you always write the lyrics first? Have you ever written the music first? What are your songs usually about (topic-wise)?
Daniel: Songs always begin with lyrics. I write a line or two to begin with and let it grow. Typically, the song is based around the opening verse. The following verses are like puzzle pieces. I rarely know where a song is going or what it is going to “be about” while working on it. It goes where it goes, and I try to allow that to happen. I am almost always surprised by the final product. I think I assist songs to reveal themselves more than I write them.
Regan: How did you meet fiddler Bobby Napier and what do you think makes your collaboration so special?
Daniel: I had been playing solo at Homegrown Brewhouse for about a year. I wanted to fill out my sound and strengthen the entertainment value by adding a fiddle player. I had a gig there coming up on a Friday so on Monday I started contacting local fiddle players. After three days of searching, I had contacted over 20 fiddle players! Josh Jarman used Facebook and within three hours texted me a name and phone number of a Bobby Napier who had agreed to take the gig. Bobby showed up and, without ever seeing one another until that night, we played together like we had been rehearsing for years! The musical connection was undeniable, and we have been playing together ever since. He has been playing professionally for 45+ years and has toured the world with folks like Tammy Wynette. I am incredibly lucky to have such a profound talent working with me.
Regan: You have a hird album coming out? What will that be about (subject matter)?
Daniel: Yes, I hope to start pre-production this winter and begin recording in late spring. Themes include love and love lost, as well as the struggle all artists face trying to break into the music industry.