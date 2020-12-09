A&E Q&A: Renowned fiddle player Napier looks back at storied career

I met Bobby Napier as he is a duo performer with guitarist/songwriter Ron Daniel, who I just profiled in my Nov. 11 column .
Napier has been performing for more than 45 years, most notably with the likes of country superstar Tammy Wynette. A native of El Paso, Texas, Bobby has lived in Summerville for six years, after a four-year stint in Nashville. He plays for The Lawmen (the Norfolk-Southern Railroad’s own band) which performs in the region for clients of the railroad.
Regan: You told me you started playing the violin at age 10? Tell us more about your training. Do you play by note, by ear or by both?
Napier: I started playing the violin in the fourth-grade orchestra when I was 10 years old at Terrace Hills Elementary school in El Paso, Texas. It was the very first teaching job for my music teacher there who was young and pretty and smart, so I wanted to impress her by being a good musician. She was also in the El Paso Symphony Orchestra and would take the class there to hear classical music where I was exposed to Beethoven, etc. I had very good hand-eye coordination and was good at mimicking. I was also good at sports. I continued playing in the orchestra all the way through my senior year of high school, always playing as first chair. I was given a scholarship to play in the orchestra at the University of Texas at El Paso in 1975, which I did for two years and then became a jazz guitar major on and off for the next six years as I went from band to band playing live. So I read music only up until I was 17 years old and got a job playing with Charlie Russell and the Jones Hat Band playing songs from the likes of Merle Haggard, Bob Mills and other classic country music with the fiddle. It made me money and I then learned to improvise.
R: Did you grow up in a musical household, or were you the sole talented musician?
N: No, no one in my family plays an instrument. I asked my mother to get $5 to rent a violin for a semester from the school.
I had watched a kid in my neighborhood play the violin and I thought, that looked like fun. I ended up mowing my neighbor’s lawn for five bucks and went on my own to rent the violin. After they saw I could play, I got in the orchestra.
R: When you switched to being a fiddler, did you find you prefer either one of those styles? What is your favorite type of music?
N: My favorite style to play is like a cross between bluegrass and jazz, David Grisman-type music. I also playing old classic rock. I like a range from ZZ Top to Johnny Cash, and from Beethoven to Stephan Grappelli.
R: Have you ever composed songs, or are you solely a performer?
N: Sure, I like to write songs, but never had much success. Nothing has been published. I do have a few on my YouTube channel which I put out there just for fun.
R: You used to perform and travel with Tammy Wynette’s band; how did you land that awesome stint?
N: In early 1989, I was playing with the Stew Stewart band in Reno, Nevada, at Baldini‘s Sports Casino. We booked a few extra gigs warming up for Tammy Wynette in Roseville and Sacramento, California. During these warm-up gigs, I met Tim Watson who was the fiddler for Tammy who informed me that he was leaving the band to start his own thing in Nashville and he asked me if was I interested in taking his place. I auditioned in a hotel room in Roseville, California, and two weeks later I moved to Nashville to play with Tammy Wynette — it was great.
R: Any albums that you are featured on?
N: Recently, I have recorded with guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Ron Daniel as well as Forty Mile Detour here.
R: What’s coming up for you?
N: I plan on retiring, sticking around the Charleston area playing, recording and writing and start-enjoying myself as much as possible and playing more golf. I also teach kids the violin which I enjoy a lot.
