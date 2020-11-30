A&E Q&A: Local author honored for entrepreneurship, leadership

I saw a Facebook post by Exquisite Enterprises, which hosted its “2nd Annual Exquisite Honors” online on Oct. 25 to honor the past, present and future of black entrepreneurship and leadership in the region.
Author Desiree P. Middleton was one of the honorees.
The honorees were found to show selfless ambition, compelling influence in the Tri-County area, and outstanding leadership. Middleton is an author, publisher, motivational speaker, podcaster and radio talk show host, on top of being a mother of three. Her Elite Publishing Co. information is found on her AuthorDesiree.com website or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theauthordesiree.
Regan: Outline your two books, “Finding the Beauty in Ugly Situations: A True Story of Healing, Living and Loving From a Broken Place,” and “Letters to My Deceased Father.”
Middleton: My first book bears all my secrets. I gave total truth in it. The purpose was to show we all go through things but can get through them and still live a beautiful life. I wrote about my personal experiences with molestation/rape, alcoholism, depression, being a teen mom, and other personal life experiences.
My second book I wrote within a couple of months after I lost my father earlier this year. I was a daddy's girl (still am), and his unexpected death really took a toll on me mentally and emotionally. Everything happened so quickly from when he went into the hospital to when he passed. I did not feel I had time to say things to him I would have wanted him to know before he died, so I wrote him letters.
This was special to me because ever since I was a little girl, my dad was the one who told me I was going to be a writer and always supported my dreams.
Regan: How did you get into publishing and your “Real Talk, Real Tea” podcast?
Middleton: I got into publishing by doing my second book on my own. It was at the start of the COVID-19 quarantine. Surprisingly, others began to ask me about publishing their books and that was how I began! A friend gave me the podcast show idea as I am a very vocal person. I tried it, and it has been a success. I discuss everything under the sun--no topic is unturned. My podcast show can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify and via my website.
Regan: You are also the Founder of the W.O.N.D.E.R.F.U.L. organization—a women’s empowerment group?
Middleton: I started this organization years ago through my church to empower and motivate the teens girls and give them an outlet--someone other than their own parents or friends to vent to. I come from a very small town and church (McClellanville), and there isn't much to do there for kids. This was a way to get the young girls out of the house and do something positive. Along with our monthly meetings, we also went on outings and trips around the state. It grew when other churches began asking me to come speak to their youth and young women. I then made it my mission to become an advocate for domestic abuse and rape, speaking about my own personal experiences to these women and helping them to find resources if they were in these situations.
Regan: How is your publishing business going given the ongoing pandemic?
Middleton: Publishing services really took off during the beginning of the pandemic. I think most really had time to sit at home and write and decided, "Hey, I'll get this published!" The pandemic has not slowed that down at all. In fact, I even had to hire a couple of assistants to assist with editing and other things.
Regan: Do you prefer writing over podcasting? Is it a challenge to come up with new podcast topics?
Middleton: I absolutely LOVE podcasting! I love writing, too, but the podcast is livelier. I like that you can hear my tone when I discuss certain topics rather than reading it and deciphering what you think my tone may be. With the year 2020 and all its unorthodox scenes, it has not been hard to come up with topics at all. It is getting a little difficult to find the time to record lately due to my hectic schedule, yet podcasting has become a new way for me to express myself and allow others to hear me.
Regan: Advice to aspiring podcasters? What’s your sense of the podcast market?
Middleton: Podcasting is very popular and it’s now one year for me. There are so many genres, shows, and podcasters out there, so I don't think you will ever truly find them all. I like the fact that most focus on one specific topic, so you would easily be able to find ones that interest you. Go for it if you are thinking about it, market to your target audience and watch your show grow! Most are turning to podcasts to listen to on the ride to and from work versus listening to the radio.
Regan: Another book in the works?
Middleton: I am actually working on five. The one I hope to release next is called "Married to the Enemy," an urban fiction novel. I want to step into a new genre because I am only 34. I enjoy reading urban fiction novels and one of my favorite authors is Ashley Antionette Coleman, so I said, "Why not write one?!" I hope to release it in early 2021. The others will follow within the next couple of years.
Regan: Any book signings or author talks coming up?
Middleton: I have had to cancel a great deal of events due to the pandemic. However, once my new book is released next year, I do hope to be able to do a signing virtually or in person.
Mary E. Regan, Columnist, is a Publicist with her ProPublicist consultancy and is seeking more clients. Story ideas? Email: Mary@ProPublicist.com.