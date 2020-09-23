A&E Q&A: Frankenberger's quilt have foundation in folk history

“Now, don’t you feel better?!” quilting queen Diane Frankenberger said to me as I walked through and took in all her huge, lively quilt art works — the “Southern Textile Evangelism” exhibit that’s been on display all month at the Public Works Art Center downtown, ending this Friday.
Her joy of life is nice and uplifting. I last profiled Diane’s popular crafts store next door, People, Places & Quilts way back on March 7, 2018, just before they had a big Quilt Show there. Her 17 pieces of work are from 22 years of her works and are all for sale. If you are curious about quilting, contact the store, as they just began a fall quilting class on Sept. 16.
Frankenberger did a one-person exhibit in the past in Alexandria, Virginia, which is where a publisher came and offered her a contract on the spot for a book she wrote, “People, Places and Quilts” by Diane F. Wilson from which her store is named.
Regan: What is the main “theme” of this exhibit—is it that we humans are all broken but forgiven?
Frankenberger: Hmmm. No theme. Random works, random reflections. For myself personally, it is about being who I am…imperfect, yet OK. The pieces and the words cover a wide range of topics. Both reflect our times and culture.
Regan: Your favorite piece is “Mother Earth/Mam Duniani” – Why?
F: I made the woman with no feet! Yet, she went everywhere. The lesson is that it is not so much what you do with what you have; rather, it is what you do with what you don’t have. Improvise, compensate go to plan B.
Regan: Of all your pieces, four have sold. What will you do with the rest of them after this exhibit? Will you try to have another exhibit somewhere else? Why don’t you have a special exhibit in your “People, Places & Quilts” store?
F: People, Places & Quilts is a fabric store and we have samples there of what you can make. The folks that work in the store and teach in the store make things. So, in a way, I guess there is an exhibit there all the time.
Regan: Who taught you quilting? Some of the works look very intricate and time consuming, no? What is the average time it takes to make a quilt? What’s the smallest vs the largest size you’ve ever made?
F: I am self-taught. I call my type of work folk art. There is no average time. I have made very small quilts for dolls and the largest was a car quilt for my husband. It was huge.
Regan: Do you have a favorite color to work with amongst all the shades out there, or does it just depend on the subject matter you are creating?
F: I love all colors. Nature uses all colors and most do not “match.”
R: Do you have any idea how many quilts you have created in your life so far?
F: I have been making quilts for almost 60 years. All sizes and for many different reasons. Some take a week, others take years. So, I don’t have an exact answer. I am always making a quilt. I don’t always make dinner, though.
R: What is it about quilting that makes it so special, awe-inspiring, and “American”?
F: Quilts are special as household items because of how they were made, what they were made of and why they were made. A quilt is very American. In prior days, all homes had these things: quilts, a rifle and a Bible.
R: People, Places & Quilts just started a Fall Quilting Class on Sept. 16. Will you offer it soon again?
F: We offer this class twice a year. We offer all kinds of classes all year long.
R: Do you feel anyone can learn to quilt, or do you feel a person has to be somewhat artistic to do well at it?
F: Anyone can and should sew. Men are just as good as women. Most men get into complex designs. Engineering minds. As far as artistic, that does not enter into it as far as a real quilt. Quilts were functional at one time. Now some shows have gotten away from the “roots” of their beginning and purpose. Ken Burns did a great documentary on Country and Western music. Part of the program was how the music started to die out and the reason was it “got away from it’s raisning.” Love that phrase. It is important to know one’s roots, source. Amen.