Victim identified in fatal shooting

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office continues to investigate a fatal shooting that happened on the evening of March, 23.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the victim is 51-year-old Frank Darrell Grant of North Charleston. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.
Deputies from Dorchester County said at 10:20 p.m. they were called to the apartment in regards to a shooting. When law enforcement arrived, the incident report states, Grant was found inside the residence on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound.
The investigation remains active and there are no named suspects at this time.