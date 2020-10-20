Victim identified in fatal hit and run

Law enforcement and the coroner’s office are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened during the early morning hours of Oct. 19.
In an emailed statement sent out Oct. 20, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the victim, 50-year-old, Carlos E. Silva-Blanco of Summerville was fatally struck by a vehicle at 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 19.
The incident happened on Miles Road near Greenhurst Avenue. Brouthers said Silva-Blanco was a pedestrian and pronounced deceased at the scene. Brouthers said an autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted at MUSC on Oct. 20.
Brouthers is asking for anyone with information that may solve this hit-and-run collision to reach out to law enforcement. The coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol are investigating.