Summerville Wanted

Editor’s note: According to information provided by the Summerville Police Department, the following suspects are still at large. All photos provided by reporting agency.
Johnnie James Johnson
Age: 50
Description: Black male, 6 feet, 2 inches, 190 pounds
Last Known Address: 602 Kilarney Road, Summerville.
Details: Johnson faces a charge of forgery and forgery with a value less than $10,000.
According to a report provided by Summerville Police, a man fitting Johnson’s description, gave a forged check in the amount of $740 to another person. The man then requested that the victim deposit the check at their bank and withdraw $200 to give to the suspect. When the check did not clear, the victim incurred $324 in overdraft fees. Video surveillance showed the defendant entering the bank and uttering the check, according to police.
Trenton Nathaniel Timmer
Age: 33.
Description: White male, 5 feet, 7 inches, 150 pounds.
Last Known Address: 121 Willard Lane, Summerville.
Details: Timmer faces the charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to information provided by the Summerville Police Department, a man fitting Timmer’s description had in his possession 1.2 grams of heroin. Police stated the man was observed in the driver’s seat of a blue Mercury Cougar during a traffic stop on Old Trolley Road. During a safety sweep of the vehicle, police found the drugs, multiple syringes and a gloss smoking pipe on the driver side floor.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects may call the Summerville Police Department at 843-851-4100.