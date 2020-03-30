Summerville Wanted

Editor’s note: According to information provided by the Summerville Police Department, the following suspects are still at large. All photos provided by reporting agency.
Shaughn Michael Ruddy
Age: 36
Description: White male, 6 feet, 1 inches, 190 pounds
Last Known Address: 2201 Dunlap St., Charleston.
Details: Ruddy faces a charge of financial transaction card fraud of a value more than $500 in a six-month period.
According to a report provided by Summerville Police, A man fitting Ruddy’s description, used another person’s transaction card at a big box store in the Azalea Square shopping center on Nov. 25. According to police, as well as in-store video, the man purchased $740.86 in merchandise, including a Microsoft Surface Pro, Microsoft Surface Pen and a Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse. The items, along with the card were later located in the defendant’s bedroom.
Christopher Malik Campbell
Age: 24.
Description: Blace male, 6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds.
Last Known Address: 1012 Briar Rose Lane, Ladson.
Details: Campbell faces the charge of burglary in the first degree.
According to information provided by the Summerville Police Department, a man fitting Campbell’s description entered a residence in the 1600 block of Old Trolley Road and injured an occupant at the residence. According to the police report, on March 13 police responded to a call in reference to a disturbance and learned that the intruder took some keys and a cell phone. The occupant was slightly injured during a scuffle.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects may call the Summerville Police Department at 843-851-4100.