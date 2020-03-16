Law enforcement taking cautious approach with COVID-19

On March, 16 South Carolina health officials announced the first death in the state from the coronavirus as it continues to impact all facets of life including how law enforcement protects and serves.
Also on Monday the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release saying the agency continues to monitor the potential impacts of COVID-19 and Sheriff Duane Lewis is working to safely continue operations while minimizing the potential spread of the virus.
“We are committed to protecting the public during this unprecedented time; however, this fluid situation has heightened the need for our deputies to be available for emergency response,” he said. “We urge the public to limit face-to-face interaction with deputies, and handle matters via phone call when possible. Our profession is one that comes with an oath to protect and serve, and we will continue to uphold that promise throughout this ever-changing situation.”
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office continues to operate on a normal schedule. Sheriff Lewis is asking to public to limit visits to the sheriff’s office by handling non-emergency matters via phone calls or emails. Visit the BCSO website at sheriff.berkeleycountysc.gov or call the front desk at 843-719-4412. The duty office, that files complaints and reports, has staff protected by window partition and will remain open.
Also the release stated the Berkeley County Detention Center is no longer allowing face-to-face visitation with inmates. All visitation will be done through videoconferencing. Lawyers and attorney meetings with inmates have changed formats to have a window partition.
Additionally, the statement said, the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of sanitizing the interior of the detention center and outside professionals are assisting with extra efforts to clean and sanitize the facility. Medical staff is also screening all inmates who enter the facility. Staff at the detention center have been provided protective equipment.
In the meantime Berkeley County School Resource Officers will be reassigned to patrol division and will be patrolling neighborhoods and communities until Berkeley County schools reopen.