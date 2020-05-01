Facing murder charge, Yarborough found dead

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office announced that 65-year-old James Stanton Yarborough died at his residence on Folly Beach at 10:30 a.m. on April 30. The coroner said in a short statement that the cause of death is pending and examiners are awaiting autopsy results. The Folly Beach Police Department is the investigating agency.
While the coroner said Yarborough was found dead at his residence on Folly Beach, information on the public court index shows that as of May 1, 2020, Yarborough’s address was still listed as Waring Street in Summerville.
Court information also shows that the last item entered regarding his case was a motion on Jan. 16, 2020, to have his obstruction of justice charge dismissed.
Yarborough was a former principal at Summerville High School and was arrested back on Sept. 17, 2019. He is charged with murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police in Summerville said he shot his 63-year old wife Karen and then dumped her body along a dirt road in rural Dorchester County. Investigators said he first reported his wife missing, telling officers he hadn’t seen his wife since the evening of Sept. 16, 2019.
The incident report from when Yarborough called police about his wife being missing stated police found the husband watching TV when they arrived to investigate. Police also said Yarborough had blood on his shirt which he attributed to blood thinners. Police said they also found a spent bullet casing in the couple’s bedroom. Yarborough, when asked at the time, told police he did not own a gun.
After being arrested Yarborough was later released on surety bonds totaling $250,000. Court documents show that electronic monitoring was a condition of his release.