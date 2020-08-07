Death of five-year-old being investigated

Police in Summerville are investigating after shots are fired into a home. Police said they responded to the 100 block of Langley Drive at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 6 to investigate a shooting.
Police said they had units in the neighborhood that heard the gunfire, and upon arrival officers located a residence that was struck multiple times by gunfire.
Responding officers said a five-year-old child, inside the home was struck and killed. Summerville P.D. said the case is active and ongoing.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, identified the victim as five-year-old Italia Brown.
Brouthers said in a statement that she was shot in her residence inside the Evergreen subdivision at approximately 9:45 p.m., in an apparent shooting that started outside the home.
Brown was later pronounced deceased at the Summerville Medical Center at 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 6.