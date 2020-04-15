DCSO: Intruder stabbed in neck

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner continues to investigate a disturbance that resulted in a death on the afternoon of April 14.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a civil disturbance at 246 Pigeon Bay Road in Summerville. The address had multiple calls previously for disturbances and one trespass notice was in effect for the address.
Deputies said while responding to the call they learned one person had allegedly broken into an apartment and had been stabbed inside the apartment by a resident. The injured subject was located in the parking lot of the complex where deputies rendered aid until EMS arrived. The statement said the subject was taken by EMS to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The statement said detectives and crime scene investigators were on scene for hours collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses. At this time no charges have been filed in the case.
On the afternoon of April 15, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, identified the victim in a statement, saying 33-year-old, LaShunda Pugh of Summerville was stabbed in the neck at approximately 1:40pm. She was transported to Trident Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.