Crime Blotter

Suspicious text
Police in Summerville were contacted on May 25, about a threatening text message. The incident report states the complainant told officers that she received a disturbing text message. The message stated that the sender had access to her cell phone and if she did not pay them $1000 within 24 hours, they were going to post pictures of her on the internet. The text also contained a QR code for scanning. Police said after looking at the text, it appeared to be a scam text, very similar to many of those circulating currently due to COVID 19. The complainant was advised to contact police if she received additional texts.
Disturbance
On May 22, Police in Summerville called about disturbance on N. Main Street. Police said it was in regards to man exposing himself in the parking lot of a business. Police said upon arriving on scene they observed a man stumbling into the middle of the road, as he staggered forward struggling to remain balanced. Police said they escorted the male out of the roadway and he was grossly intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breathe and his person. Police said they asked the subject if has been drinking and he told he was drinking in the morning. Police said the subject attempted to walk away several times and each time he tried, he would sway and stumble almost falling to the ground. Police placed him under arrest for public intoxication.
Fraud
On June 10, Police in Summerville were contacted about possible fraud. The incident report states that the complainant received a call from someone claiming to be from the power company and informed her that she was behind on her payment. The report states the caller advised her to purchase money cards to make the payments. The complainant told police she went purchased a card and forwarded the card information to the caller. The complainant said the caller contacted her again saying they needed another $300. The incident report said the complainant ended the call and contacted her power company who informed her it was a scam.
Drug arrest
On June 22, Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling Highway 78 when they observed a vehicle making moving violations. The deputy said they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and before coming to a stop, the driver and the passenger were observed throwing two clear, plastic bags out of the window. After being detained both admitted to throwing the bags out of the window. Before throwing the bags, one suspect claimed to have about 18 grams of Methamphetamines inside. Deputies later located the bags and they contained approximately 13 gross grams of a crystal-like substance that later field-tested positive for Methamphetamines.