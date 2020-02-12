Crime Blotter

Assault
On Jan. 25, police in Summerville responded to Creekside Drive regarding a dispute.
The incident report states a male who was barefoot wearing a tie-dye shirt was threatening a resident in the area with a 12-inch knife.
The complainant said he has seen the suspect before and he may have been involved in a previous domestic dispute but the subject drove away so quickly he could not identify the suspect’s license plate as he passed.
There were no arrests made at the time.
Drugs
On Feb, 2, police in Summerville said they observed a car traveling above the posted speed limit on Berlin G Myers Pkwy.
The incident report states a traffic stop was conducted on the car.
Police said they made a driver side approach and said they could detect the odor of burnt and raw marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle.
The incident report states when they asked the driver about the the smell they advised there was nothing in the vehicle.
Police said after being asked again she advised that she had a “joint” on her person, in her pocket but now she could not find it.
The report states the driver then handed over a grape cigarillo and told the officer that is what they were smelling.
Police said they arrived on scene and I had the suspect and her son exit the vehicle.
Probable cause search was conducted and a brown hand rolled cigarette with green plant material and one end burnt was and the odor of raw and burnt marijuana was located in the center console.
Police said the blunt broke in half as it was picked it up.
The green plant material tested presumptive for marijuana, with a gross weight of 0.56g. Police said the marijuana was entered into evidence and placed in the drug box for testing.
The drive was cited for simple possession and speeding.
Drugs
On Jan. 31, police in Summerville made a traffic stop on Holiday Drive because of a defective break light.
The incident report states police made with the driver, and a passenger.
Police said the driver advised the vehicle belonged to a girlfriend.
Police said as they talked with the driver he appeared nervous and they had to ask how to spell his name several times.
Police said based on observations, there was reasonable suspicion the vehicle was involved in criminal activity and got permission to search the inside.
The incident report states police observed a bottle of warm yellow liquid consistent with urine in the passenger floor board, a clear cap with an extremely tiny white rock inside of a plastic bag inside of a peanut bag.
Police said they also found multiple needle caps throughout the vehicle and multiple unused needles and small baggies.
The report states officers found fake $20, $50 and $100 bills.
Police said both individuals denied ownership of the money, the white substance, the urine, needles and everything inside of the car.
The white substance field tested presumptive for methamphetamine. Both occupants were arrested.
Fraud
On Feb. 3 police in Summerville responded to Planters Retreat in reference to fraudulent banking activity.
Upon arrival police said they spoke to victim who told them, she first reported the fraudulent activity on bank account on Nov.18, 2019.
Through that report, the complainant said the bank required a police report to further investigate this incident.
The complainant told police that stated on about the Nov. 18. 2019 unknown subjects accessed her CashApp account and transferred $660.30 from her banking account to her CashApp account, appearing as if she had transferred the money to herself. She Police were told this was not accurate.
The incident report states that she did not have any associates that she suspected of committing this crime, however it was indicated that an internet search revealed several articles indicating scams though Cash App draining bank accounts.
No arrests were made at the time of the report.