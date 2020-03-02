Shots fired
In an incident report from Dec. 18, 2019 police in Summerville responded to a possible armed robbery at the Lakes of Summerville. Police said they received several calls about shots fired in the area. The incident report states the complainant told police he was robbed and the suspects were on foot. Police said the victim knew where the suspects lived and they were about 16 years old. The report states when police talked those involved they said they were there to buy marijuana and when they went make the exchange, near the subdivision pool, the subjects took $40 from the buyers and ran off into the woods shooting a pistol the they ran. Police given some information on the suspects. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Indecent exposure
On Feb. 14, police issued a warrant for an arrest following indecent exposure incidents that happened on Oct. 4, 2019 and Jan. 24, 2020. The female victims identified the man as driving a white truck. Investigators were told the incidents happened at the Wal-Mart parking lot and another occurred in the Target parking lot. The incident report states the man exposed himself to the complainants from his truck window. One of the complainants said they were able to get a photo of the subject’s truck and the license plate. Police said it was the suspect’s work he was driving.
Shoplifting
On Feb. 14 police in Summerville responded to Palmetto State Armory for a shoplifting call. Police were told a couple of days earlier two subject were spotted taking items from the store. The incident report states the subjects took 38. Special ammunition valued at $43.00. The report states the store had video of the incident and from what was provided police were able to track down one of the suspects on social media and eventually were able to match him up and confirm his identity on SCDMV’s website.
Public intoxication
Police in Summerville were called to Holiday Drive on Feb. 15, regarding an intoxicated person. The incident report states the suspect was yelling in the roadway. He was grossly intoxicated and screaming profanities. Police said the subject was barely able to stand on his own and smelled strongly of alcohol. Police said they told the subject to get out of the roadway and go inside several times but he refused and officers then arrested him for disorderly conduct. The report states that when the suspect was taken to jail but due to his gross intoxication, jail officials requested the suspect be cleared at a medical facility before being lodged. Police said the was taken to the hospital checked out and then cleared to return to jail.