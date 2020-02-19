Vandalism
On Jan. 25 police in Summerville were dispatched to W Butternut Rd. in regards to a mailbox that was damaged. Police said they arrived on scene, when SFD personnel, stated that the mailbox belonging to the Town of Summerville was damaged. He stated the fire department had a call and when they returned the mailbox was damaged. The firefighter stated that he did inform his battalion chief of this incident and the chief called it in. Police took photographs of the mailbox and the surrounding area of where the mailbox was located. Police also said another mailbox belonging to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office was damaged as well.
Threats
Police in Summerville were contacted about threatening texts on Jan. 31. The incident report states police made contact with the complainant who said his manager threatened him via text message. The incident report states the complainant told officers he made a mistake at work and his manager was upset with him. The text said “I will kill you.” The complainant provided officers with a screenshot of the text. Police said they made contact with the manager who said it was a misunderstanding and he did not want to do harm to the complainant. The incident report states the complainant wanted to pursue criminal charges if possible.
Drug arrest
Police in Summerville made a traffic stop on North Gum Street on Jan. 29. Police said they approached the car and asked the driver if he had anything illegal and the subject stated “no” but he was currently out on bond of possession of methamphetamine. Police said upon the searching the suspect they found a baggie in his jacket pocket with what was believed to be methamphetamines. The incident report states the suspect said “Don’t take me to jail.” Police arrested the suspect for drug possession and towed with vehicle and he was taken to the detention center.
Theft
On Nov. 19, 2019, police in Summerville responded to a residence regarding a stolen camper. The incident report states the complainant hires a man to tow his trailer to Cottageville. Police said when the man arrived he began chasing the complainant around threatening him with a golf club while another subject hooked the up the camper. The incident report states the complainant said everything he owned was in the camper and it never the camper never made it to the site in Cottageville.