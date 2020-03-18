Found Property
Police in Summerville were called the Arbor Village Apartments regarding some found property. Police said the complainant was out walking his dog and the dog discovered the item. The incident report states the complainant’s dog had picked up a small piece of a plastic bag tied in a knot. Police said the bag contained three small pills. Police took the small and placed it as evidence.
Fake money
Police in Summerville were called to the La Hacienda eatery on Jan. 25 about counterfeit money. The incident report states the manager told officers that a couple had dinner and drinks at the business and as they left the male handed an employee a $50-bill for a $28.33 bill and told the cashier to keep the change. Police said the cashier could immediately tell the bill was fake and followed the subject out to their car and told them they would have to pay another way. The report states the victim refused and let the parking lot. The manager told police that if the subject is caught he wants to press charges.
Fraud
On Feb. 11 police in Summerville were contacted about an incident in Rockford, Illinois. The incident report states that a detective from Rockfort contacted police in Summerville to inform them that a check from the city of Rockford, in the amount of $290.47, was fraudulently cashed at the Wal-Mart in Summerville. Police in Summerville said they went to the Wal-Mart and identified the time the subject cashed the check. The detective said the City of Rockford wants to press charges in the incident.
Assault on officer
On Feb. 26, police in Summerville responded to South Carolina Federal Credit Union for a disturbance. The incident report states that while on the way officers were informed the subject inside was making verbal threats to employees. Dispatch also informed officers that the subject was yelling he was the “joker” and “pop, pop, pop.” The incident report states he was also making threats to law enforcement. Police said when they arrived they ordered the suspect to get on the ground and he did not comply. Police said when an officer approached to detain the suspect, the suspect punched the officer in the face. Police said they then deployed a taser to subdue the suspect. As the suspect was being detained, police said he continued to make threats towards officers saying he would shoot them. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with law enforcement.
Public intoxication, assault
Police in Goose Creek responded to Hunters Lane on March 3 and began helping a driver replace a flat tire. The incident report states that when everything was completed a women jumped out of the car and hit the man who had just completed changing the tire. Police said they immediately detained the female who was irate, yelling and smelled of alcohol. Police said upon questioning they discovered, that while the male was changing the tire the woman had found a contact on the man’s phone that said “Wifey.” She was upset because the male was her boyfriend. The woman was taken to the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner.
Discharging a firearm
On March 3, police in Goose Creek responded to Birch Hollow in reference to shot being fired. Police said witnesses report hearing five to six gunshots as well as a vehicle speeding away.
Police said there was a video camera in front of a business near the incident but they were unable to access the footage at the time. The incident report states police discovered four 45-caliber shell casings and three 9mm-shell casings in the area.
Swindling
Police in Goose Creek were contacted on Feb. 27 regarding a swindling incident. The incident report states that a woman was contacted by man saying he was in Texas and a vehicle, with drugs inside, had been found registered in her name. The man instructed the woman, to make things right, she would have to get $5,000 in gift cards at the local Wal-Mart and give him the numbers on the cards. The complainant purchased the cards and gave the man the information. The incident report states that once the woman sent the cards she realized it was a scam and began tracking the receipts on the cards. Police said the cards were used in North Charleston, Goose Creek and Temple Texas. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Intimidation
On Feb. 27, police in Goose Creek responded to the Burger King regarding threats to an employee. The complainant told police that, after using the drive-thru, a customer came in and was very irate about her order being incorrect. The incident report stated the customer became confrontational and wanted to fight the clerk. Police said as the customer was walking out of the business she said she will be waiting on the clerk to walk out after work and she will be beaten up. The clerk told officers she wanted the incident documented just in case something happened and she wanted to press charges if the subject is found.