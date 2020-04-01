Public intoxication
Summerville Officers responded to a business of N. Main street on March 19, for a male refusing to leave.
The incident report states, it was the same subject the officer saw stumble and fall off his bicycle 20 minutes earlier. When police caught up with the subject they escorted the man out of the store to question him.
The incident report states police noticed the man had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet.
Police said they placed the subject in handcuffs and transported him to the detention center. The subject was cited for public intoxication.
Breaking and entering
On March 19, police from Summerville responded to church on Central Ave. in reference to a caller hearing broken glass. The complainant said he lives in an apartment at the church and told the officer he heard glass breaking and called 911.
Police said they investigated the are noticed there was window broken out and glass was all over the ground. Police said upon further inspection they noticed a door was open in the rear of the building.
Police said backup officers arrived and they entered the church to conduct a protective sweep. Police said nobody was found inside but there was forced entry and extensive damage was discovered to the door leading into the church’s administrative offices.
Found property
On March 16, officers in Summerville responded to Holiday Drive in reference to found property.
The incident report states the complainant told officers he found a large black toolbox in the parking lot that contained various items including a black sword.
The complainant told police he did not know where the toolbox came from or who it belongs to.
Police took the box and the items inside to place into evidence. The incident report states the item was so large it would not fit into the evidence locker.
Drugs found
Police in Summerville made a traffic stop on March 16, on Bacons Bridge Road because a driver failed to maintain his lane.
Police said they made a passenger side approach and began speaking to the driver and observed him to be extremely nervous. The incident report said the driver was asked to exit the vehicle for questioning and was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and the driver said there was not. The driver refused to allow officers to search the vehicle. Police then retrieved a K-9 to do a free air sniff and the K-9 showed alert behaviors near the passenger side door.
Police said a search of the vehicle was completed and officers located a book bag with black lock box inside the box had a three-digit combination lock.
The report states the drivers told police he was not sure was inside and the box belonged to a friend. Police said they asked for the combination and the driver said, “You don’t have the right to go in there.” Police said they seized the box and awaited approval for a search warrant.
Upon approval police said there were two grams of, what tested positive for methamphetamine.
Police issued an arrest warrant on the driver for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.