Public urination
Police in Summerville responded to a Sigma Drive business on June 5, for a possible indecent exposure. The incident report states a female entered the business and said she wants to purchase a beverage but she has to urgently use the restroom. The report states the clerk told the subject that due to COVID-19, the restrooms were closed and there was a sign in front of the business stating such. The clerk pointed toward another business with open restrooms. The incident report states the subject then stood for moment staring at the clerk and then looked down at the floor and then, “waddled away with her legs separated.” Police said the female exited the business and got into a vehicle. Police said the suspect did not expose anything while in the act. The report states police were made aware of the area contaminated by what was believed to be urine. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Suspicious activity on social media
On May 13, police in Summerville were contacted about an attempted blackmail. The report states the male complainant told officers he met a female on social media who asked him if he wanted to video chat and the complainant agreed. The complainant told police, not long into the session the female exposed herself in a provocative manner. The report states the male then exposed himself as well. Police said after that the female put his reveal on a video loop and began to blackmail the complainant stating she would post the video on media sites if he didn’t pay her $4,500. Police said the complaint sent the female $500 from PayPal that was immediately converted to Euros. Police were given screen shots of the incident. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Fight in progress
On May 8, police in Summerville responded to a business on N. Main Street regarding a fight in progress. Police said they were informed that a subject was chasing another man around the store with a knife. Police said the clerks informed them what had happened and directed them to the knife that was used. The report states that the person being chased told police the subject with the knife is his friend but while inside the store the suspect pulled a knife and placed it near his head and then a chase inside the story ensued. Police said they determined both subjects were highly intoxicated and both were arrested for public intoxication.
Unlawful carry
On May 27, police in Summerville responded to a gas station on N. Main Street regarding a man with a gun. Police said when they arrived the man seemed to be sleeping his car and were told by witnesses the subject was seen handling a firearm. The incident report states that officers opened the subject’s car door and quickly removed the suspect. Police said they were able to get handcuffs on him without incident. The report states the subject was asked where the gun was located and he replied that it was in his waistband. Police removed the gun that contained six rounds. The report states the suspect told officers he forgot to put the gun back in the glovebox and he was handling the gun earlier to eject a round so he didn’t accidently shoot himself. Police were told by the suspect that he is from Tennessee and was visiting the area and he admitted to not having a concealed weapons permit. Police arrested the suspect for unlawful carrying of a pistol.