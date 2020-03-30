Berkeley County jail sanitized to fight COVID-19

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder is possible early. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.