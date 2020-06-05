Additional charges in 2019 death of juvenile

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced more charges for a suspect following the death of a 15-year old back in 2019.
In a statement the agency announced the arrest of 54-year-old Joseph Zack Marlowe of North Charleston. He was arrested at his home on June, 4 2020. Investigators said he will be charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18-years-old and distribution of controlled substance near a school.
Marlowe was originally charged last year with Unlawful Child Neglect after the fifteen-year-old female died while visiting his home. Court affidavits state that on or about Sept. 11, 2019 Marlow gave the juvenile cocaine and she overdosed and later died.
Marlowe had a bond hearing on June 5, where his combined bond was set at $250,000.