Coroner identifies apparent homicide victim

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers has identified the victim, of what he is calling an apparent homicide.
Investigators said the victim, Dale Dean McDonald, Jr. of Summerville, was found dead in his vehicle and was the victim of a gunshot wound. Brouthers said in a statement the vehicle was parked in the parking lot of Canebreak Apartments at 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 18. The area is located at 1300 Central Ave. in Summerville.
The body is scheduled for autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Feb. 21. Currently the Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating