Summerville Senior Center Calendar

March 2: Census Info session with Richard White; Have questions or need assistance? He has all your answers.
March 10: Americare presents their in-home assistance with Cynthia!
March 12: Connect Hearing is back with more Hearing Health info and a free endoscopic look inside your own ears!
March 13: First Light Home care joins us for a free cereal buffet for National Cereal Day!
March 16: Lowcountry Law Office will be in to offer advice and assistance with Wills, Trusts and Power of Attorney.
March 17: My sister’s house is back for some fun St Patrick Day trivia!
March 23: Grab a healthy snack and sit in on the Comfort Keepers offering comfy at home services to ease your day to day.
March 24: Insurance: The Good the bad the ugly and everything else you want to know with Shandon Edwards.
March 26: Join us and Advantage Health on tips and secrets for Diabetes!
March 30: Operation Home Assistance will be here speaking on the different FREE services they offer from heaters, to ac units and more!
March 31: Summerville Fire Rescue will be in to educate us on Falling and Fires along with signing you up for free house calls!
National Crayon Day March 31st! Bring in your favorite coloring picture using CRAYONS ONLYS!! You can submit one page per person for a chance to win our coloring contest! Must be submitted by 12 noon March 31st to Alexandria or the Front Desk!
For more information on any of these events, call the Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 North Laurel Street Summerville, at 843-871-5053.