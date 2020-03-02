Community Calendar

Call 843-873-9424 to add your events to this free calendar.
Public Listening Session: A public listening session will take place at 5 p.m. on March 5 at the Public Works Art Center, 135 W. Richardson Ave in Summerville. According to a calendar entry at the Greater Summerville / Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, Consultant David McNair with the McNair Group will lead a public discussion regarding the potential of a boutique hotel in downtown Summerville.The event is free and open to the public. A second session will take place at at 8 a.m. on March 10.
American Legion Post 21: American Legion Post 21 will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., with guest speaker Major General Arthur Rooney. We also will collect food for the Summerville Elementary food pantry.
Monthly Morning Power Hour: Greater Summerville / Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Monthly Morning Power Hour will take place 7:30-9 a.m. on March 18 at Charleston Southern University, Whitfield Center for Christian Leadership, 9200 University Boulevard, Charleston. The topic of the event will be the 2020 Air Show Joint Base Charleston. The Power Hours serve as an opportunity to keep chamber members and the public informed on all that is trending or important in the community. For more information, contact Kevin Szostak at 843-873-2931.
Brown Bag Friday: The topic of the March 20 Brown Bag Friday will be culture alignment in the workplace. Culture alignment is manifested in how businesses interact with employees and how they interact externally. Tim Seeley, lead coach with TLS Legacy Coaching has a goal to define culture as it relates to organizations, examine the areas that makeup culture and walk the participants through some ways that they can influence their organizational culture. The session takes place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brown Bag Fridays are a quick and informational workshops that focus on tangible tips and tricks that you can implement at your office. Each month will feature a different topic and expert speaker. The take place in the Chamber Boardroom, 402 N. Main Street, Summerville. The fee is $15 for members or $30 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Call 843-873-2931.
Free Tax Preparation: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has three sites for free taxes in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties. In Summerville, volunteers will be available 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and half days on Fridays at the Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 N. Laurel St. For appointments, call 843-871-5053. Walk-ins will be only as time permits. In Moncks Corner, volunteers will help from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at Farmers & Merchants Bank, 221 E. Main St. For appointments, call 843-761-0390. In Goose Creek, volunteers will provide help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave. For appointments, call 843-270-7881.
Reading Partners: Volunteers are needed to serve behind grade level students. Reading Partners is a literacy intervention program working in the Tri-County school districts. For just an hour a week you can produce a long lasting change in the Tri-county literacy rates. https://readingpartners.org/volunteer-south-carolina/ to sign up.
Military PTSD Support: Fellowship of veterans from all wars and conflicts, who want to provide free anonymous help to veterans, families, friends. We offer understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences. Not a therapy group, but self-help/support group. 7 p.m. Mondays at Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road. 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.
SHS Class of 1975 reunion: From 6-10 p.m. on June 6 at the Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville the Summerville High School Class of 1975 with host its 45-year reunion. Cost is $30 per person. RSVP by May 27, 2020. For information contact Michael Walters at 478-955-5670 or email cid1979@aol.com.
Home Rehabilitation Help: Ridgeville Community Resource Center is participating with S.C. Housing Trust Fund to aid low-income homeowners with repairs.Counties served include Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton and Orangeburg. Location: 108 Dorchester St., Ridgeville, or call between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Call Angie Crum at 873-5384 or Christopher Smith at 693-8025.
Quilters2: Quilting Friends has changed its name to Quilters2. Meets every Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stallsville Methodist Church. We welcome quilters new to the area, and new quilters. Contact Kathy at 843-771-9342 for information.
Free Lunch: Free soup, sandwiches, every Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. Seventh Day Adventist Church, 520 Gahagan Road. 843-821-4787.
Addiction recovery: Are your habits hurting you? Are they destroying those you love? Addiction Recovery Ministry, 7 p.m. Fridays at Ladson Baptist Church, 3231 Ladson Road. Call 843-801-1618 (Ted Caudill, director) or 843-797-1014 (church).
Citizens for Life: Trident Area Citizens for Life meets 7-8 p.m. on first Monday of each month at the meeting center at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Open to pro-life individuals. Contact Barbara Weigand at camper1945@yahoo.com.
Head Injury Support: The Trident Head Injury Support Group supports survivors and caregivers dealing with brain injury. Consists of families, professionals, and resource information. Meets for dinner at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. New location: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, in mall classroom 1. For information go to thisg.net or call 843-822-1967.
Submarine Veterans: U.S. Submarine Veterans Charleston Base meets on second Thursday of every month at the Fleet Reserve Association home at 99 Wisteria Dr., Goose Creek. Social hour starts at 6 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. Call Ed Stank, membership chair, at 568-2148 or email stank623@gmail.com.
Credit Workshop: Learn to manage and understand a credit report and discover the positive steps you can take to improve your credit score. In this free workshop by Origin SC you will learn strategies to control your day-to-day finances, find out what creditors are looking for when you apply for credit, how to dispute inaccurate items on your credit report, and more. Meets the first Tuesday of every month (excluding holidays) at 6 p.m. at 4925 Lacross Rd. Suite 215, North Charleston. Register and secure your spot today. Call 843-735-7802.
NAACP: NAACP Summerville Branch meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month in County Council Chambers, 500 N. Main St. Enter by Cedar Street entrance.
Making Ends Meet: In this workshop by Origin SC you’ll learn basic budgeting techniques and day-to-day money management strategies. Meets the second Thursday of every month (excluding holidays) at 6 p.m. at 4925 Lacross Rd. Suite 215, North Charleston. Register and secure your spot today. Call 843-735-7802.
Dementia support groups: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, offers area support groups that meet monthly in a therapeutic environment facilitated by a trained leader. See thearkofsc.org or 843-832-2357. Second Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Wives Group: Third Tuesday of month at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave.
Embroiderers group: Magnolia Chapter of The Embroiderers Guild of America meets 1 p.m. second Sunday each month at Miner Crosby Community Center, 3901 Paramount Dr., North Charleston.
Compassionate Friends: Compassionate Friends of Summerville offers comfort and hope for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings after the death of a child from any cause, at any age. This meeting schedule has changed to the third Monday of each month, 7-8:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119B West Luke Ave. Call Becky: 770-568-9718 or Melissa: 843-934-4804.
Mental Illness support: National Alliance on Mental Illness Charleston Area support meetings for individuals recovering from brain disorder/mental illness and families on third Monday of each month at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd St. South. Call Joann at 843-871-1009, email Joann1328@comcast.net or visit www.nami.org/sites/namicharlestonarea.
Model Builders: South Carolina Modelers Association / Charleston chapter meeting, third Tuesday, each month at 7 p.m. at the First Church of God meeting hall, 10383 Highway 78, Summerville. Contact: Ron Minton at 843-637-9099 imcminton@gmail.com.
Pine Hill Acres Crimewatch: Join neighbors for the monthly Pine Hill Acres Crimewatch meeting, on the third Wednesday of every month at the ballfield at the end of Lake Drive. Block captains meet at 7 p.m., regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Call Tom Hall Jr. at 843-714-0984.
Fleet Reserve Association: Fleet Reserve Association (Navy, Marines and Coast Guard) conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the seagoing services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Scottish American Military: Scottish American Military Society meets third Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 3433, Bellwright Road, Ladson. Prior active duty and Reserve including Coast Guard are invited if they are of Scottish, Welsh or Irish heritage. Go to S-A-M-S.org.
Knitting Guild: The Flowertown Knitting Guild meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave. Find out about the knitting opportunities in the area. Contact Kaye Heins at 843-793-9204 or kayeheins@yahoo.com.
A few good Marines: Lowcountry Detachment of the Marine Corps League seeks Marines who have served honorably in Corps for not less than 90 days and earned Eagle, Globe and Anchor, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains. Lowcountry Detachment meets on fourth Thursday of the month at Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. Call John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Painters group meeting: The Charleston Chapter of Decorative Painters, invites those interested in exploring this art form. Meetings are on the fourth Saturday of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1150 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston. Contact Catherine Jones 843- 327-1299.
Al-Anon: Al-Anon Family Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope to solve problems. Local meetings:
Mondays: 9:30 a.m. Madden Hall. St. John the Beloved Church. 28 Sumter Ave. Summerville.
Mondays: 9:30 a.m. Step Up Club. 171 Old Parsonage Rd. Knightsville.
Mondays: 7 p.m. Seventh Day Adventist Church 520 Gahagan Rd. Summerville.
Mondays: 7 p.m. Al Ateen meeting. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Wednesdays: 8 p.m. Step Up Club.
Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. Skardon Hall. St. Paul’s Church. 111 Waring St. Summerville.
Fridays: 7 p.m. Step Up Club.
Saturdays: 11 a.m. Honey Ridge villas. Oakmont Road. Oakbrook.
Sundays: 8 p.m. Step Up Club.