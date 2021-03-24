Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar.
Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Virtual 5K: March 1-31. The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Upsilon Omega Chapter of Summerville invite you to participate in their upcoming Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Virtual 5K. Event proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. Registration fee is $25. Participants will complete their 5K (3.1 miles) between March 1-31. Races may be completed through walking or running in the location of your choice. This race is based completely on the honor system. Please post your results and also share experiences and photos on the event social media pages using #AKAPINKGOESRED. Facebook: AKA, Inc., Sigma Upsilon Omega and Instagram: @SigmaUpsilonOmegaAKA. The first 200 registrants are guaranteed a medal. To register visit www.raceentry.com/pink-goes-red-for-heart-health-virtual-5k/race-information. For more information contact Nikki Williams at wmsnikki@yahoo.com (843-900-4322) or Kia Barnes at barneskia@yahoo.com.
Mini Charcuterie Board Night: 6-8 p.m., March 26. Nailed It DIY, 116 S. Main Street, Summerville. Build a mini Charcuterie Board. Cost is $80 and includes a 12” round board and Charcuterie serving 2-3. Register online at summerville.naileditdiy.com.
Summerville Goat Yoga: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 27. Summerville Charm, 225 Stallsville Loop, Summerville. The first to bring Goat Yoga to the Charleston area. Goat Yoga is a casual and gentle yoga class, with goats! Perfect for those new to yoga, pro yogi’s, or those who just want to snuggle with silly goats! The class is an hour long with a Goat Happy Hour after class. During happy hour you can hang out, snuggle, and take pictures with goats. Aslo, BYOP if you wish. Use hashtag #summervillegoatyoga to see more pictures or follow on Instagram for daily stories of the mini-farm, @summervillegoatyoga and @flowertowncharm. Visit FlowertownCharm.com to book a class.
Run Cane Bay 5k & 10k: 7-11 a.m., March 27. Cane Bay Family YMCA, 1655 Cane Bay Boulevard, Summerville. Fee is $25 to $60. Join us for a safe, fun, community race. The Cane Bay Family YMCA is hosting an in person but socially distanced 5k and 10k starting at the YMCA and proceeding along the Cane Bay Plantation Trails and ending at the YMCA. This will be a supported course with on course volunteers, aid stations and traffic control. Runners will start when they choose and complete the defined course using GPS timing via a phone app called RaceJoy. Visit www.runcanebay.com for more information and to register.
Garden Strolls & Wine Tastings: 5:30-7:30 p.m., March 31-May 26. Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 advance or $30 at the event for non members. Online ticket sales end at 3pm the day of the event. Sip and stroll in America’s oldest landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each Wednesday evening, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines for you to sample. Enjoy spectacular views and light snacks. Masks are required and safety guidelines will be in place. To purchase tickets visit. www.middletonplace.org/news-and-events/events/.
Stephanie Drawdy Art Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and noon — 4 p.m., Saturdays, through March 31. Park Circle Gallery, 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston. Free admission. Stephanie Drawdy is a contemporary modern art painter that lives and works in Summerville. She creates representational and abstract paintings in oil, watercolor, and mixed media, achieving textures in her work through the use of palette knives, markers, and aerosols. Her exhibition, Beyond the Horizon, features a series of paintings that celebrate the Lowcountry fisherman and marshscape. For more information contact Ann Simmons at 843-740-5854 or visit culturalarts@northcharleston.org.
Make a Spring Angel Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 3. People, Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Avenue, Summerville. The cost is $38, including kit and class time. This class will introduce you to making an angel and you walk out with a finished project. All the machine sewing has been done for you! Kitted up and ready to go! There will be a special “class only” Spring Angel awaiting you on the day of the class. You will also get the pattern to take home to make more Angels for your family and friends. The only supplies needed are sharp needles; neutral cotton thread in grey, cream or white; pins and small scissors. Please sign-up early, classes go quickly. Call PPQ at 843-871-8872 to register and pay.
Paint Your Pets: 2-5 p.m., April 10. Painting with a Twist, 2511 N. Main Street, Studio B, Summerville (Corner of Carnes Crossing and N.Main). Cost is $57-$58, depending on canvas size. For ages 12 and up. What’s a better way to celebrate International Pet Day than painting a picture of your pet! Reserve your seat, send us a photo, and our wonderful artists will help you do the rest! Our artist will pre-sketch your pet straight from the picture sent, showing all the highlights, and great characteristics that make your pet special. In the class, you are taken step by step through the process of painting your very own Pet Portrait! Visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/summerville-sc/event/2694071/ to register. For more information call 843- 695-8273 or email studio355@paintingwithatwist.com
Comedy Show: 7 p.m., April 16 and 17. Flowertown Theater, 133 South Main Street, Summerville. National touring Comedian James Gregory comes to Flowertown Players’ stage. Join the Funnest Man in America for a spectacular comedy show. Visit www.flowertownplayers.org/calendar-of-events to purchase tickets.
Movies In the Park: 8-10 p.m., April 16. Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary Street, Lincolnville. Join the Summerville Parks & Recreation Department for our first FREE outdoor movie night of the 2021 season featuring Frozen 2. This family-friendly event is perfect for everyone so grab your blankets and chair and come join in for a fun evening. For your safety and the safety of everyone around you we ask that viewers practice social distancing when choosing their seats. Masks are highly encouraged until you get settled into your spaces.
Lowcountry Blast & Boil: 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., April 16. The Barn at Summers Corner, 865 Summers Drive, Ridgeville. The event begins with a 100 target clay shoot at Partridge Creek Club, 1487 US-78, Ridgeville, followed by a Shrimp boil with live music and a silent and live auction. This annual event is a fundraiser for Dorchester Habitat for Humanity. All proceeds raised from the event help build a new home for a family in need in Dorchester county.
Summerville Litter Sweep: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 24. Volunteer registration for this year’s Earth Day Echoes Event is now open! Sign up to clean up litter at Sawmill Branch Trail or Jessen Boat Landing. Volunteers can pick up & return supplies at the Rollings Edwards Community Center to perform a litter sweep in a self selected area. In addition to all clean up supplies, volunteers will be provided clip boards and data sheets to take part in citizen science! All data collected will be entered into the South Carolina Aquarium’s Litter-Free Digital Journal. Litter data is important to finding litter solutions. Please pre-register so we have an idea of the supplies needed. Event supported by Summerville Clean Team, Town of Summerville, Keep Dorchester County Beautiful, South Carolina Aquarium, & Palmetto Pride. To Register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-echoes-21-registration-142599744675?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing.
Healthy Kids Day: 9 a.m. to noon. April 24. Ponds YMCA, 101 Pottery Circle, Summerville, SC. Each year, the Summerville Family YMCA celebrates Healthy Kids Day, the Y’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. For over 10 years Healthy Kids Day has celebrated kids’ health and continues to teach healthy habits for kids and families, encourage active play and inspire a lifetime love of physical activity. Registration required as the 1st 100 children will receive a t-shirt. To register, call 843-771-2934.
Sounds on the Square Concert: 7 - 9 p.m., April 30. Hutchinson Square, downtown Summerville. Come out and enjoy the first sounds on the Square Concert of the 2021 series. Vinyl Daze will be on the Hutchinson Square bandstand for an evening of movin’ and groovin’. This Charleston area band specializes in Shag, Motown, 70s and 80s inspired music. In an effort to protect yourself and others. We ask that viewers practice social distancing when choosing your seats. Masks are highly encouraged until you find and get settled into your space and while walking around.
Stories on the Square: 9:30 a.m. — 10:00 a.m., every Wednesday. Main Street Reads, 115 S. Main Street, Summerville. Free event for kids of all ages. Join Colleen Rackleff for outdoor storytime adventures. The event is held outside to ensure proper social distancing. Lots of chairs available for younger listeners, hoola-hoops for distancing and plenty of juice boxes and snacks to munch on while they listen. Student discounts to all attendees. In case of inclement weather, storytime moves inside with social distancing. For more information, call 843-875-5171.
Board of Architectural Review Meeting: 6 p.m. Meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Tree Protection Board Meeting: 9 a.m. Meets the second Monday of every month. Town of Summerville. Training Room, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Standing Committee Meetings: 5:30 p.m. Meets the second Monday of every month. Town of Summerville, Council Chambers. Located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting: 5 p.m. Meets the second Tuesday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Design Review Board Meeting: 4 p.m., meets the third Thursday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville.
The Fleet Reserve Association Meeting: 7 p.m., 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. The U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the sea going services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Summerville Town Council Meeting: 6 p.m. Meets the second Thursday of each month. Town of Summerville Council Chambers. Located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville. Due to the pandemic, Council reserves the right to hold the meetings electronically. The public and press will be notified of this change if it is necessary.
Food Truck Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meets the third Friday of every month. The Chamber & Visitor Center, 402 North Main St., Summerville, in the chamber’s gravel parking lot next to the sweet tea mural. Open to the public. Stay after for Tim Talks in the Chamber Boardroom.
Chamber Power Hour: 7:30-9 a.m., meets the third Wednesday of every other month at various locations. Free and open to the public. Join us as we hear from SC Chamber of Commerce Director of Government Affairs Katie Titus. She will be talking about the state Chamber’s 2021 Legislative Agenda. This event will be held at Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory Street, Summerville. Our Power Hours serve as an opportunity to keep our members and the public informed on all that is trending or important in our community. We feature a different topic and expert speakers at each event. This event is in-person. Social distancing, temperature and mask guidelines are strictly enforced. For future events visit business.greatersummerville.org.
Food Truck Friday: 5-8 p.m., every Friday. Green Barn, Carnes Crossroads, 207 1st Avenue, Summerville. Hosted by the Carnes Crossroads Property Owners Association. There will be different food trucks each week.
Third Thursday: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main Street, Summerville. On the third Thursday of each month Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans. Local shops and restaurants have extended hours. Due to COVID-19, events have been updated to support social distancing and to provide a more mindful experience. Events are subject to change or cancel without notice.
Gypsy Market: 1-5 p.m., the first Friday of each month. Hosted by Gypsy Parlor, 106 E. Doty Avenue, Summerville. There will be a variety of artists, crafters, and local businesses in our front lawn as well as music and food. Come eat, shop and have fun all while supporting the local community.
Sewing Sessions: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., now through April 30, every Friday, People. Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson, Summerville. $25 per person for 4 hours of help. Class size is limited to 6 people. New ideas for this COVID-19 time, “Save Our Sanity” sewing sessions to suit your needs. Need help with a project or kit? Instructor/Problem Solver, Sue Runnerstrom will offer instruction and encouragement. Call PPQ at 843-871-8872 to register.
Virtual Pig-casso Painting Program: A Zoom program presented by Charles Towne Landing State Park. A virtual program where you can watch their resident Guinea Hog reveal her artistic side from the comfort of your own home. You’ll learn how zookeepers train animals, and why it’s an important practice in zoos. Depending on which package you choose, you will either receive a digital copy of Madame’s masterpiece or the original, straight from the artist’s snout! Call 843-573-8517 to book your Zoom session today. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing/animal-encounters for more information.
Virtual SC: VirtualSC, South Carolina’s free, state-sponsored online program offers free educational resources to students, parents, and teachers while schools are closed. Visit virtualsc.org/resources to find a variety of resources, including: test prep for national exams like SAT, ACT, PSAT, Advanced Placement exams, personalized math programs for 6-12th grade students, free educational videos, and more.
South Carolina State Parks: All state parks are open. Park admission can be purchased online. Please purchase the same day you plan on visiting. Present receipt at the park gate for entry. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing guidelines. Group facilities are open for groups of 50 or less. Until further notice, parks will not conduct park programs or tours of historic homes or other historic structures. Reservations for camping and cabins are being accepted. For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-866-345-7275.
