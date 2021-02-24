Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar.
- Cummins Memorial Theological Seminary Fundraiser:
- 4-8 p.m., Feb. 26. Groucho’s Deli, 118 N. Main Street, Summerville. Groucho’s Deli will donate 10% of all sales to Cummins Memorial Theological Seminary. In house, take out and online orders. Take out orders until 9 p.m. Online orders and take out orders must mention Cummins. To place orders, call 843-508-8295. Place online orders at www.grouchos.com/summerville. Meals can also be donated for others to pick up.
- A Walk in the Parks:
- The first ever virtual event that last the entire month of February. Sign up at www.awalkintheparks.org. Registrants will record their exercise (wherever and however they do it) on the race page. The virtual route will progress along a 26 mile route which “connects” 20 of Charleston’s most stunning parks. Registrants can also create their own fundraising page and earn cool swag and prizes for raising money to support Charleston Parks Conservancy’s programs and mission. Virtual Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/virtual-event/a-walk-in-the-parks/4849943115046986/.
- Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Virtual 5K:
- March 1-31. The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Upsilon Omega Chapter of Summerville invite you to participate in their upcoming Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Virtual 5K. Event proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. Registration fee is $25. Participants will complete their 5K (3.1 miles) between March 1-31. Races may be completed through walking or running in the location of your choice. This race is based completely on the honor system. Please post your results and also share experiences and photos on the event social media pages using #AKAPINKGOESRED. Facebook: AKA, Inc., Sigma Upsilon Omega and Instagram: @SigmaUpsilonOmegaAKA. The first 200 registrants are guaranteed a medal. To register visit www.raceentry.com/pink-goes-red-for-heart-health-virtual-5k/race-information. For more information contact Nikki Williams at wmsnikki@yahoo.com (843-900-4322) or Kia Barnes at barneskia@yahoo.com.
- BBQ & Brews:
- 3-7 p.m., March 6. Carnes Crossroads Green Barn, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville. Admission and parking are free. The City of Goose Creek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with their annual BBQ & Brews festival. Come enjoy an evening of live Irish music, a variety of barbecue food vendors, beer, St. Patrick’s Day themed crafts, and free kids’ activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Parking will be available at the pool parking lot, in the grassy lot behind the barn. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information call 843-569-4242 or email acarter@cityofgoosecreek.com.
- Quail Arbor Craft Fair:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 13. Quail Arbor Pool/Tennis Court area, 218 Pointer Drive, Summerville. Over 35 vendors and crafters will be participating. Rain date will be March 20.
- Board of Architectural Review Meeting:
- 6 p.m. Meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
- Tree Protection Board Meeting:
- 9 a.m. Meets the second Monday of every month. Town of Summerville. Training Room, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
- Standing Committee Meetings:
- 5:30 p.m. Meets the second Monday of every month. Town of Summerville, Council Chambers. Located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
- Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting:
- 5 p.m. Meets the second Tuesday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
- Design Review Board Meeting:
- 4 p.m., meets the third Thursday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville.
- The Fleet Reserve Association Meeting:
- 7 p.m., 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. The U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the sea going services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
- Summerville Town Council Meeting:
- 6 p.m. Meets the second Thursday of each month. Town of Summerville Council Chambers. Located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville. Due to the pandemic, Council reserves the right to hold the meetings electronically. The public and press will be notified of this change if it is necessary.
- Food Truck Friday:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meets the third Friday of every month. The Chamber & Visitor Center, 402 North Main St., Summerville, in the chamber’s gravel parking lot next to the sweet tea mural. Open to the public. Stay after for Tim Talks in the Chamber Boardroom.
- Chamber Power Hour:
- 7:30-9 a.m., meets the third Wednesday of every other month at various locations. Free and open to the public. Join us as we hear from SC Chamber of Commerce Director of Government Affairs Katie Titus. She will be talking about the state Chamber’s 2021 Legislative Agenda. This event will be held at Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory Street, Summerville. Our Power Hours serve as an opportunity to keep our members and the public informed on all that is trending or important in our community. We feature a different topic and expert speakers at each event. This event is in-person. Social distancing, temperature and mask guidelines are strictly enforced. For future events visit business.greatersummerville.org.
- Main Street Writes: 6:30-8 p.m., meets every Monday through May 24. Main St. Reads, 115 S. Main Street, Summerville. For the inner writer in all of us, the regular Monday evening writers group that’s growing every week. Come on out any/every Monday and bring a few pages with you to share with fellow scribes, or just listen in and learn. Anyone wanting to join in via Zoom instead, use the following credentials: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83115591753?pwd=bGwyNlJITDZvNUcxdU9kckNDSE1Zdz09. Meeting ID: 831 1559 1753. Passcode: 29483. If you’d prefer to send your pages in advance (no more than 2 single-spaced or 4 double spaced, you can email them to mainstreetreads@gmail.com — and they will be shared with the group.
Food Truck Friday: 5-8 p.m., every Friday. Green Barn, Carnes Crossroads, 207 1st Avenue, Summerville. Hosted by the Carnes Crossroads Property Owners Association. There will be different food trucks each week.
Third Thursday: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main Street, Summerville. On the third Thursday of each month Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans. Local shops and restaurants have extended hours. Due to COVID-19, events have been updated to support social distancing and to provide a more mindful experience. Events are subject to change or cancel without notice.
Gypsy Market: 1-5 p.m., the first Friday of each month. Hosted by Gypsy Parlor, 106 E. Doty Avenue, Summerville. There will be a variety of artists, crafters, and local businesses in our front lawn as well as music and food. Come eat, shop and have fun all while supporting the local community.
Sewing Sessions: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., now through April 30, every Friday, People. Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson, Summerville. $25 per person for 4 hours of help. Class size is limited to 6 people. New ideas for this COVID-19 time, “Save Our Sanity” sewing sessions to suit your needs. Need help with a project or kit? Instructor/Problem Solver, Sue Runnerstrom will offer instruction and encouragement. Call PPQ at 843-871-8872 to register.
Virtual Pig-casso Painting Program: A Zoom program presented by Charles Towne Landing State Park. A virtual program where you can watch their resident Guinea Hog reveal her artistic side from the comfort of your own home. You’ll learn how zookeepers train animals, and why it’s an important practice in zoos. Depending on which package you choose, you will either receive a digital copy of Madame’s masterpiece or the original, straight from the artist’s snout! Call 843-573-8517 to book your Zoom session today. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing/animal-encounters for more information.
Virtual SC: VirtualSC, South Carolina’s free, state-sponsored online program offers free educational resources to students, parents, and teachers while schools are closed. Visit virtualsc.org/resources to find a variety of resources, including: test prep for national exams like SAT, ACT, PSAT, Advanced Placement exams, personalized math programs for 6-12th grade students, free educational videos, and more.
South Carolina State Parks: All state parks are open. Park admission can be purchased online. Please purchase the same day you plan on visiting. Present receipt at the park gate for entry. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing guidelines. Group facilities are open for groups of 50 or less. Until further notice, parks will not conduct park programs or tours of historic homes or other historic structures. Reservations for camping and cabins are being accepted. For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-866-345-7275.
Call 843-873-9424 to add your events to this free calendar.
Call 843-873-9424 to add your events to this free calendar.