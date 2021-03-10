Community Calendar

NOTE: Some of these events may have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar.
- Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Virtual 5K:
- March 1-31. The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Upsilon Omega Chapter of Summerville invite you to participate in their upcoming Pink Goes Red for Heart Health Virtual 5K. Event proceeds will go to the American Heart Association. Registration fee is $25. Participants will complete their 5K (3.1 miles) between March 1-31. Races may be completed through walking or running in the location of your choice. This race is based completely on the honor system. Please post your results and also share experiences and photos on the event social media pages using #AKAPINKGOESRED. Facebook: AKA, Inc., Sigma Upsilon Omega and Instagram: @SigmaUpsilonOmegaAKA. The first 200 registrants are guaranteed a medal. To register visit www.raceentry.com/pink-goes-red-for-heart-health-virtual-5k/race-information. For more information contact Nikki Williams at wmsnikki@yahoo.com (843-900-4322) or Kia Barnes at barneskia@yahoo.com.
- Summerville Goat Yoga:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 6-27, every Saturday. Summerville Charm, 225 Stallsville Loop, Summerville. The first to bring Goat Yoga to the Charleston area. Goat Yoga is a casual and gentle yoga class, with goats! Perfect for those new to yoga, pro yogi’s, or those who just want to snuggle with silly goats! The class is an hour long with a Goat Happy Hour after class. During happy hour you can hang out, snuggle, and take pictures with goats. Aslo, BYOP if you wish. Use hashtag #summervillegoatyoga to see more pictures or follow on Instagram for daily stories of the mini-farm, @summervillegoatyoga and @flowertowncharm. Visit FlowertownCharm.com to book a class.
- Stephanie Drawdy Art Exhibit:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and noon — 4 p.m., Saturdays. March 11-31. Park Circle Gallery, 4820 Jenkins Avenue, North Charleston. Free admission. Stephanie Drawdy is a contemporary modern art painter that lives and works in Summerville. She creates representational and abstract paintings in oil, watercolor, and mixed media, achieving textures in her work through the use of palette knives, markers, and aerosols. Her exhibition, Beyond the Horizon, features a series of paintings that celebrate the Lowcountry fisherman and marshscape. For more information contact Ann Simmons at 843-740-5854 or visit culturalarts@northcharleston.org.
- Quail Arbor Craft Fair:
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 13. Quail Arbor Pool/Tennis Court area, 218 Pointer Drive, Summerville. Over 35 vendors and crafters will be participating. Rain date will be March 20.
- Games in the Gardens:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 14th. Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Visitors can try games such as Quoits (ring toss), Jackstraws (pick up sticks), Skittles (lawn bowling), Croquet (roll-a -ball), Noughts and Crosses (tic-tac-toe), and Nine Pins (tabletop bowling). Designed to be fun for children of all ages, the games may test your skill, but guarantee to entertain you and your family. This special program is included with general admissions to Middleton Place. For more information, call 843-556-6020 or visit www.middletonplace.org.
- NARFE Meeting:
- 1:30 p.m., March 15. NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association) local Summerville Flowertown Chapter 1082 will be hosting a virtual AND in-person meeting. All active and retired federal employ
- ees, spouses, surviving spouses and their guests are welcome. Protect your earned benefits. Our guest speaker will be Mr. John Pennella, NARFE Treasurer. He will speak on the 2020 Tax Law Changes. To join the virtual meeting call the toll free number 602-580-9409 and when prompted enter the access code: 1377533 followed by the # (pound) sign. Please begin to dial about five (5) minutes prior to meeting. The in-person meeting will be at the Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 North Laurel Street, Summerville. For more information contact Patricia Whitely at 843-408-3509, PWhitely@sc.rr.com or Joseph Kohut at 216-548-0481, jrk2767@gmail.com.
- Author Chris Singleton:
- 10 a.m. to noon, March 20. Main Street Reads, 115 S. Main Street, Summerville. Author and Speaker, Chris Singleton will be at Main Street reads to celebrate and discuss his newest book releasing in March, Your Life Matters. Don’t miss the chance to meet this local icon, hear his words of wisdom and inspiration, and get signed keepsake copies of his books! For more information, call 843-875-5171.
- Mini Charcuterie Board Night:
- 6-8 p.m., March 26. Nailed It DIY, 116 S. Main Street, Summerville. Build a mini Charcuterie Board. Cost is $80 and includes a 12” round board and Charcuterie serving 2-3. Register online at summerville.naileditdiy.com.
- Board of Architectural Review Meeting:
- 6 p.m. Meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
- Tree Protection Board Meeting: 9 a.m. Meets the second Monday of every month. Town of Summerville. Training Room, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Standing Committee Meetings: 5:30 p.m. Meets the second Monday of every month. Town of Summerville, Council Chambers. Located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting: 5 p.m. Meets the second Tuesday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville.
Design Review Board Meeting: 4 p.m., meets the third Thursday of every month. Town of Summerville, Training Room. Located on the second floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main Street, Summerville.
The Fleet Reserve Association Meeting: 7 p.m., 99 Wisteria Road, Goose Creek. The U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the sea going services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Summerville Town Council Meeting: 6 p.m. Meets the second Thursday of each month. Town of Summerville Council Chambers. Located on the third floor of the Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville. Due to the pandemic, Council reserves the right to hold the meetings electronically. The public and press will be notified of this change if it is necessary.
Food Truck Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meets the third Friday of every month. The Chamber & Visitor Center, 402 North Main St., Summerville, in the chamber’s gravel parking lot next to the sweet tea mural. Open to the public. Stay after for Tim Talks in the Chamber Boardroom.
Chamber Power Hour: 7:30-9 a.m., meets the third Wednesday of every other month at various locations. Free and open to the public. Join us as we hear from SC Chamber of Commerce Director of Government Affairs Katie Titus. She will be talking about the state Chamber’s 2021 Legislative Agenda. This event will be held at Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory Street, Summerville. Our Power Hours serve as an opportunity to keep our members and the public informed on all that is trending or important in our community. We feature a different topic and expert speakers at each event. This event is in-person. Social distancing, temperature and mask guidelines are strictly enforced. For future events visit business.greatersummerville.org.
Main Street Writes: 6:30-8 p.m., meets every Monday through May 24. Main St. Reads, 115 S. Main Street, Summerville. For the inner writer in all of us, the regular Monday evening writers group that’s growing every week. Come on out any/every Monday and bring a few pages with you to share with fellow scribes, or just listen in and learn. Anyone wanting to join in via Zoom instead, use the following credentials: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83115591753?pwd=bGwyNlJITDZvNUcxdU9kckNDSE1Zdz09. Meeting ID: 831 1559 1753. Passcode: 29483. If you’d prefer to send your pages in advance (no more than 2 single-spaced or 4 double spaced, you can email them to mainstreetreads@gmail.com — and they will be shared with the group.
Food Truck Friday: 5-8 p.m., every Friday. Green Barn, Carnes Crossroads, 207 1st Avenue, Summerville. Hosted by the Carnes Crossroads Property Owners Association. There will be different food trucks each week.
Third Thursday: 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main Street, Summerville. On the third Thursday of each month Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans. Local shops and restaurants have extended hours. Due to COVID-19, events have been updated to support social distancing and to provide a more mindful experience. Events are subject to change or cancel without notice.
Gypsy Market: 1-5 p.m., the first Friday of each month. Hosted by Gypsy Parlor, 106 E. Doty Avenue, Summerville. There will be a variety of artists, crafters, and local businesses in our front lawn as well as music and food. Come eat, shop and have fun all while supporting the local community.
Sewing Sessions: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., now through April 30, every Friday, People. Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson, Summerville. $25 per person for 4 hours of help. Class size is limited to 6 people. New ideas for this COVID-19 time, “Save Our Sanity” sewing sessions to suit your needs. Need help with a project or kit? Instructor/Problem Solver, Sue Runnerstrom will offer instruction and encouragement. Call PPQ at 843-871-8872 to register.
Virtual Pig-casso Painting Program: A Zoom program presented by Charles Towne Landing State Park. A virtual program where you can watch their resident Guinea Hog reveal her artistic side from the comfort of your own home. You’ll learn how zookeepers train animals, and why it’s an important practice in zoos. Depending on which package you choose, you will either receive a digital copy of Madame’s masterpiece or the original, straight from the artist’s snout! Call 843-573-8517 to book your Zoom session today. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/charles-towne-landing/animal-encounters for more information.
Virtual SC: VirtualSC, South Carolina’s free, state-sponsored online program offers free educational resources to students, parents, and teachers while schools are closed. Visit virtualsc.org/resources to find a variety of resources, including: test prep for national exams like SAT, ACT, PSAT, Advanced Placement exams, personalized math programs for 6-12th grade students, free educational videos, and more.
South Carolina State Parks: All state parks are open. Park admission can be purchased online. Please purchase the same day you plan on visiting. Present receipt at the park gate for entry. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing guidelines. Group facilities are open for groups of 50 or less. Until further notice, parks will not conduct park programs or tours of historic homes or other historic structures. Reservations for camping and cabins are being accepted. For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-866-345-7275.
