Community Calendar beginning April 15, 2020

NOTE: Some of these events may have been cancelled or postponed. Please check with the organizers.
Preservation Society: All meetings of the Summerville Preservation Society have been cancelled until the fall. For more information, contact Heyward Hutson at 843-871-4276.
Tasty Thursday Yoga: 9 a.m., Every Thursday. Coastal Coffee Roasters, 108 3rd N St. Summerville. $10 for Yoga only or $15 for Yoga and breakfast. This is a Slow Flow all levels class. For more information, call 843-376-4559.
Summerville Country Club Golf Course: The Golf Course, 400 Country Club Boulevard in Summerville is open for play. The golf pro shop will be open for checking in and merchandise purchasing purposes only from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The staff is sanitizing golf cart steering wheels and common handles before and after usage. Outside pavilion bathrooms will be open during business hours. Snackbar has transitioned to take-out only and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You may place an order in person at the snackbar door, or by calling ahead at 843-873-2210 extension 4. For more information, call 843-873-2210 ext. 1.
Plugged into History: Middleton Place has launched a digital content portal with historians and interpreters presenting daily fun and educational content to school children and those who want to continue to stay connected to American History. Be sure to follow Middleton Place on social media to keep up with these programs and more. Middleton Place Facebook (@MiddletonPlaceNHL) and Middleton Place Instagram (@MiddletonPlace).
Dorchester County Digital Library Cards: In response to the COVID-19 closures, the library is offering all residents the opportunity to receive a 90-day temporary library card so that they can enjoy all of the digital resources available through the Dorchester County Library system. Temporary cards are available to any current Dorchester or Berkeley County resident or property owner who does not already have a card through our website. All electronic resources and downloadable materials are available with your library card through the library website, dorchesterlibrarysc.org.
SC Aquarium Virtual Visits: The South Carolina Aquarium is closed through April 30, but is bringing the Aquarium to residents. Internet users can visit the aquarium each weekday at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live then at 1 p.m. Keep an eye out for Family Nature Challenges. For more information, visit scaquarium.org.
South Carolina State Parks: Park grounds currently remain open. Enjoying outdoors in nature is a great way to get much needed fresh air and exercise. Limit group size to less than three people and stay six feet apart. Pay for admission using the iron rangers and envelopes provided or use the online park store at www.SCParkStore.com to pay directly from your phone. All park programming and tours are suspended until April 30. For more information contact the call center at 1-866-345-7275, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Summerville Chess Club: 5:30 p.m., Every Monday. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. For ages 5 & up. Learn to be a chess master or just have fun playing a friendly game. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Food Truck Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., every third Friday of each month at The Chamber & Visitor Center gravel parking lot next to the sweet tea mural, 402 North Main Street, Summerville. Free and open to the public.
Writer’s Nest: 10 a.m. to noon, every Saturday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Join writers of all skill levels and disciplines to share work and practice their craft: fiction writers, bloggers, journalists, poets, songwriters, screenwriters, and any other persuasion you can imagine. Stop by and let the facilitators help open the spigot to your imagination and get your creative juices flowing. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Spring Break Coders Camp: 2-3 p.m., Ages 8-11 and 3:30-4:30 p.m., Ages 12 and older, April 16. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Attention future coders! We are looking for dedicated campers who are willing to join us for our 3-day camp to learn more about computer coding and robotics. Limited to 16 participants. For reservations, call 843-871-5075.
Confederates In The Attic: 3-4 p.m., April 17. Tim Rod Library, 217 Central Avenue, Summerville. Cost is $15 members and $20 non-members. Storyteller Tim Lowry, the “Sweet Tea Commentator,” serves up refreshing historic facts, regional folk tales, and personal narratives garnished with poetic language that is never saccharine but unmistakably Southern. Call 843-871-4600 for reservations.
Lowcountry Blast & Boil: Scheduled for April 17 and April 24 has been postponed. We are working diligently with our community partners and supporters to reschedule the event. The date for the rescheduled event will be released and advertised as soon as possible. If you have already donated and/or registered for the Lowcountry Blast & Boil, please be assured that your donation and/or registration will be honored. For more information, please visit www.dorchesterhabitat.org.
Food Truck Friday: April 17 and every third Friday of each month, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Chamber & Visitor Center gravel parking lot next to the sweet tea mural, 402 North Main Street, Summerville. Free and open to the public! For more information Caroline Miler.
Seersucker Stroll Walking Tour: 9:30-11:30 a.m., April 18. Meet at the fountain in the center of Hutchinson Square, Summerville. $18.00 per person, no reservations required. Storyteller Tim Lowry invites you to take a stroll through the historic town of Summerville, Birthplace of Sweet Tea, with stops at the town museum, historic homes, landscaped gardens, houses of worship, and the Timrod Library.
Basket Making: A Spring Basket Making and Garden Mystery Hunt will take place 1-3 p.m. on April 18 for ages 3 and up at the Summerville Dorchester Museum, 100 E Doty Ave., Summerville.. The cost is $3 per child and adult. Contact For more information, call 843-875-9666.
Book-To-Movie Club: 2-4 p.m., April 19. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Read the book “ Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie and watch th movie! Books are available at the library. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Chess Club: 4:30 p.m. and 5:30p.m., April 20. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Ages 5 and up. Learn to be a chess master or just get to know the pieces and how they move. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Needlework Club: 6 p.m., April 20. St. George Library, 506 N. Parler Avenue, St. George. Share tips & tricks with fellow crafters as you work on your needlework creations. Please bring your own supplies and projects. For more information, call 843-563-9189.
Storycrafters: 10 a.m., April 21. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Ages 2-5. A special storytime for your little crafter, featuring books, music, and a craft to take home. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Teen Tuesdays: 5 p.m., April 21. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Grades 6-12. Free time for teens to read, play games, eat pizza, and hang out. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Paws to Read: 3 p.m., April 22. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Ages 6-11. Come spend some time practicing your reading skills with our furry friends. Read to one of our friendly therapy dogs or just drop in for a cuddle. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Family Bingo Night: 6 p.m., April 22. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. All ages. Bring the whole family. Enjoy pizza and Book Bingo! For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Summerville Genealogy Club: 1 p.m., April 23. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Join others who are searching for and finding their families all around the world. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Dorchester Paws Donation Drive & Adoption Event: From noon to 2 p.m., April 25. Summerville Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville. Stop by and meet some great adoptable dogs and find out more about Dorchester Paws, their mission and how you can help. Check out their wish list at dorchesterpaws.org/inkind/. For more information, call 843-871-5075.
Earth Day Echoes Festival 2.0: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 25. Cuthbert Center, 105 W 5th Street, Summerville. In celebration of Earth Day, Summerville’s second annual Earth Day Echoes Festival returns to Azalea Park. This community event highlights individuals and businesses providing eco-friendly services, employing ‘green’ practices, and creating sustainable products. In addition to the vendor fair and green giveaways, plus a schedule of educational presentations, panels, and displays, the event concludes with the Please Stay Awesome awards, recognizing our local eco-heroes.
44th Spoleto Festival/Piccolo Spoleto: The concert set for May 22 to June 7 has been cancelled. For more information visit spoletousa.org.
Free Tax Preparation: AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has three sites for free taxes in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties. In Summerville, volunteers will be available 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and half days on Fridays at the Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 N. Laurel St. For appointments, call 843-871-5053. Walk-ins will be only as time permits. In Moncks Corner, volunteers will help from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at Farmers & Merchants Bank, 221 E. Main St. For appointments, call 843-761-0390. In Goose Creek, volunteers will provide help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave. For appointments, call 843-270-7881.
Military PTSD Support: Fellowship of veterans from all wars and conflicts, who want to provide free anonymous help to veterans, families, friends. We offer understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences. Not a therapy group, but self-help/support group. 7 p.m. Mondays at Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road. 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.
SHS Class of 1975 reunion: From 6-10 p.m. on June 6 at the Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville the Summerville High School Class of 1975 with host its 45-year reunion. Cost is $30 per person. RSVP by May 27, 2020. For information contact Michael Walters at 478-955-5670 or email cid1979@aol.com.
Home Rehabilitation Help: Ridgeville Community Resource Center is participating with S.C. Housing Trust Fund to aid low-income homeowners with repairs.Counties served include Dorchester, Berkeley, Colleton and Orangeburg. Location: 108 Dorchester St., Ridgeville, or call between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Call Angie Crum at 873-5384 or Christopher Smith at 693-8025.
Quilters2: Quilting Friends has changed its name to Quilters2. Meets every Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stallsville Methodist Church. We welcome quilters new to the area, and new quilters. Contact Kathy at 843-771-9342 for information.
Free Lunch: Free soup, sandwiches, every Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. Seventh Day Adventist Church, 520 Gahagan Road. 843-821-4787.
Addiction recovery: Are your habits hurting you? Are they destroying those you love? Addiction Recovery Ministry, 7 p.m. Fridays at Ladson Baptist Church, 3231 Ladson Road. Call 843-801-1618 (Ted Caudill, director) or 843-797-1014 (church).
Citizens for Life: Trident Area Citizens for Life meets 7-8 p.m. on first Monday of each month at the meeting center at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Open to pro-life individuals. Contact Barbara Weigand at camper1945@yahoo.com.
Head Injury Support: The Trident Head Injury Support Group supports survivors and caregivers dealing with brain injury. Consists of families, professionals, and resource information. Meets for dinner at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month. New location: Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, in mall classroom 1. For information go to thisg.net or call 843-822-1967.
Submarine Veterans: U.S. Submarine Veterans Charleston Base meets on second Thursday of every month at the Fleet Reserve Association home at 99 Wisteria Dr., Goose Creek. Social hour starts at 6 p.m.; meeting at 7 p.m. Call Ed Stank, membership chair, at 568-2148 or email stank623@gmail.com.
Credit Workshop: Learn to manage and understand a credit report and discover the positive steps you can take to improve your credit score. In this free workshop by Origin SC you will learn strategies to control your day-to-day finances, find out what creditors are looking for when you apply for credit, how to dispute inaccurate items on your credit report, and more. Meets the first Tuesday of every month (excluding holidays) at 6 p.m. at 4925 Lacross Rd. Suite 215, North Charleston. Register and secure your spot today. Call 843-735-7802.
NAACP: NAACP Summerville Branch meets at 7 p.m. second Thursday of each month in County Council Chambers, 500 N. Main St. Enter by Cedar Street entrance.
Making Ends Meet: In this workshop by Origin SC you’ll learn basic budgeting techniques and day-to-day money management strategies. Meets the second Thursday of every month (excluding holidays) at 6 p.m. at 4925 Lacross Rd. Suite 215, North Charleston. Register and secure your spot today. Call 843-735-7802.
Dementia support groups: The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services, offers area support groups that meet monthly in a therapeutic environment facilitated by a trained leader. See thearkofsc.org or 843-832-2357. Second Thursday of month at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Wives Group: Third Tuesday of month at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave.
Embroiderers group: Magnolia Chapter of The Embroiderers Guild of America meets 1 p.m. second Sunday each month at Miner Crosby Community Center, 3901 Paramount Dr., North Charleston.
Compassionate Friends: Compassionate Friends of Summerville offers comfort and hope for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings after the death of a child from any cause, at any age. This meeting schedule has changed to the third Monday of each month, 7-8:30 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 119B West Luke Ave. Call Becky: 770-568-9718 or Melissa: 843-934-4804.
Mental Illness support: National Alliance on Mental Illness Charleston Area support meetings for individuals recovering from brain disorder/mental illness and families on third Monday of each month at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd St. South. Call Joann at 843-871-1009, email Joann1328@comcast.net or visit www.nami.org/sites/namicharlestonarea.
Model Builders: South Carolina Modelers Association / Charleston chapter meeting, third Tuesday, each month at 7 p.m. at the First Church of God meeting hall, 10383 Highway 78, Summerville. Contact: Ron Minton at 843-637-9099 imcminton@gmail.com.
Pine Hill Acres Crimewatch: Join neighbors for the monthly Pine Hill Acres Crimewatch meeting, on the third Wednesday of every month at the ballfield at the end of Lake Drive. Block captains meet at 7 p.m., regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Call Tom Hall Jr. at 843-714-0984.
Fleet Reserve Association: Fleet Reserve Association (Navy, Marines and Coast Guard) conducts the Branch 269 monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Any member of the seagoing services are welcome to attend. Contact John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Scottish American Military: Scottish American Military Society meets third Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 3433, Bellwright Road, Ladson. Prior active duty and Reserve including Coast Guard are invited if they are of Scottish, Welsh or Irish heritage. Go to S-A-M-S.org.
Knitting Guild: The Flowertown Knitting Guild meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave. Find out about the knitting opportunities in the area. Contact Kaye Heins at 843-793-9204 or kayeheins@yahoo.com.
