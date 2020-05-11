You may be showing your age with this quiz

I’ve always disliked multiple choice tests. I never did well on them. Concentrated too much on each selection when the prevailing wisdom was to “go with your first instinct.” That didn’t work with me. I guess my instincts weren’t all that good.
However, I came cross this test again, labeled for those over 60. I’m definitely a qualifier, but still didn’t get them all right.
1. What builds bodies 12 ways. . . A-Flintstones vitamins, B-The Butt Master, C-Spaghetti, D-Wonder Bread, E-Orange juice, F-Milk, G-Cod Liver Oil.
2. Before he was Muhammed Ali, he was . . . A-Sugar Ray Robinson, B-Roy Orbison, C-Gene Autry, D-Rudolph Valentino, E-Fabian, F.-Mickey Mantle, G-Cassius Clay.
3. Pogo, the comic strip character said. . .We have met the enemy and . . . A-It’s you, B-He is us, C-It’s the Grinch, D-He wasn’t home, E-He’s really me, F-We quit, G-He surrendered.
4. Good night David. . . A-Good night Chet, B-Sleep well, C-Good night Irene,-D-Good night Gracie, E-See you later alligator, F-Until tomorrow, G.-Good night Steve.
5. You’ll wonder where the yellow went . . . A-When you use Tide, B-When you lose your crayons, C-When you clean your tub, D-If you painting the room blue, E-If you buy a soft water tank, F-When you use Lady Clairol, G-When you brush your teeth with Pepsodent.
6. Before he was the Skipper's Little Buddy, Bob Denver was Dobie's friend. . . A-Stuart Whitman, B. Randolph Scott, C. Steve Reeves, D. Maynard G. Krebbs, E. Corky B. Dork, F. Dave the Whale, G. Zippy Zoo.
7. Liar, liar... A-You're a liar, B-Your nose is growing, C-Pants on fire, D- Join the choir, E-Jump up higher, F- On the wire, G- I'm telling Mom.
8. Meanwhile, back in Metropolis, Superman fights a never ending battle for truth, justice and... A-Wheaties, B-Lois Lane, C-TV ratings, D-World peace, E- Red tights, F. The American way, G. News headlines.
9. Hey kids! What time is it?. . A-It's time for Yogi Bear, B- It's time to do your homework, C- It's Howdy Doody Time, D- It's Time for Romper Room, E- It's bedtime, F- The Mighty Mouse Hour, G- Scooby Doo Time,
10. Lions and tigers and bears... A-Oh no, B- Gee whiz, C-I'm scared, D- Oh my, E- Help! Help! F-Let's run.
Answers: 1. D - Wonder Bread, 2. G - Cassius Clay, 3. B - He Is Us, 4. A - Good night, Chet, 5- G - When you brush your teeth with Pepsodent, 6. D - Maynard G. Krebbs, 7. C - Pants On Fire, 8. F - The American Way, 9. C - It's Howdy Doody Time, 10. E - Oh My.