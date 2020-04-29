Why women (sometimes don’t) dye

I seem able to handle life’s little traumas, like giving birth and having surgery with fairly decent aplomb, but it’s the big things that really stoke up the pressure. Like fender benders. Or burnt tenderloin. Or husbands. Or more correctly husband – and of course, children.
The latter are the reasons my hair turned white in my 50s. Imagine! This was about the time Barbara Bush was First Lady and I thought we both looked quite grand with ivory tresses.
It was the aforementioned husband who put the kibosh on that! More later.
For years my biggest stresses were brought on by things like St. Joseph, teenage angst, and overseas travel.
An early instance starred my son who, along with his sisters, took turns causing the maternal blood to boil. One memorable December afternoon David flew off the kindergarten bus shouting, “Guess what? I get to be St. Joseph in the Christmas pageant! I hugged and congratulated him and learned he needed a costume – long robe and sandals.
“No problem,” I assured him. “When’s the pageant?”
“Tomorrow morning,” he beamed. After staying up all night, I sent the newly minted saint off to Bethlehem with a robe cut down (without consultation) and totally remade from an old, but much beloved brown velour robe of Jim’s.
That first century cloak got trimmed with the gold braided rope and tassels which had been holding back my living room and dining room draperies.
He also sported an old pair of white sandals I found after digging for ages in the attic and spray-painted black.
Daughter Cathy was at that awkward age (aka before a driver’s license) when she was at her most effective.
I was her official chauffer to and from dances and was instructed to drop her off way before the high school gym so nobody could see who brought her.
When picking up the crowd afterward, I was reminded sotto voce complete with dramatic hisses, to “please, please not talk at all after we left the parking lot.”
By the time Mary Clare was in college she hadn’t caused me much grief, but made up for it when she announced she was being sent to Europe by her university to play sax in band concerts in a couple of countries.
The problem? Missing passport.
It had “definitely” been seen in her dresser drawer a mere week before. We tore the house apart for days looking for it, neglecting minor details like eating and sleeping and an hour before her acceptance deadline, found it stuck in the long sleeve of a sweater.
Good thing too. It was on this trip that she met her husband, the father of three of my grandchildren.
Back to my late husband. And my hair.
One unforgettable day I asked him how he really liked me in white hair. “I really think you look a whole lot older,” was his off-hand assessment. Realizing how he had just messed up, Jim immediately tried to take it back but by then his foot was firmly entrenched in his mouth and I was firmly on my way to the beauty shop. An expensive slip of the spousal tongue.
But only a temporary one. White hair got to be an “in thing” for women. People started asking me why I dyed those tresses.
Jim even got sincerely complimentary about those white-haired women. That was a few decades ago.
And, bless my heart — I’m still in style!