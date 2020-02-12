Why they call them resource officers

Edward Fleming II said that the best part about being a School Resource Officer (SRO) is that he gets to spend time with the students and be around with the elementary age group.
“I can’t think of any downsides to being an SRO,” Fleming said.
An SRO is an officer whose orders are to protect and help a certain school.
“An SRO is a police officer that is assigned to a school to help with safety, although an SRO does much more than keep our school safe,” Mary Lynn Harlow, the third- , fourth- and fifths-grade guidance counselor at Summerville Elementary School (SES) said.
Although an SRO does not discipline students for bad behavior, they are told to step in on certain situations.
“I don’t really discipline students, but I do help manage the students’ safety,” Fleming said. “When something becomes unsafe, or Mrs. (Assistant Principal Debbie) Cruse asks me to step in, that’s when I get involved.”
An SRO is beneficial by helping with safety and making sure the school is secure.
“SROs help monitor the cameras, make sure that all visitors come in thought the front office, and teaches Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) lessons,” said Principal Katie Barker.
D.A.R.E. is a program that Fleming teaches fifth-grade to help students learn about drugs and alcohol.
“I was a 5th grade teacher years ago, and I loved D.A.R.E.” Harlow said, “It is important to teach the kids about the use of drugs and alcohol. Now more than ever before, with all those things out there, kids especially need to be aware of the dangers.”
An SRO has a unique look at the world, and that’s what makes them so beneficial.
“Fleming came and looked at our school differently.” Barker said.
An SRO is always there when you need them.
“SROs also help quite a lot with parents and helping parents understand the rules better,” Receptionist Denise Patrick said.
Fleming loves to play with his three boys and his wife in his spare time. He also plays music. He chose to become a police officer because of his uncle.
“I thought it was a noble kind of profession,” Fleming said.