Who doesn't enjoy the English language and puns?

I love the English language and working with it as many ways as possible. Good thing too as I write it every day. But I’m no good at the kind of wordplay known as puns. I enjoy them. I just can’t seem to do them.
Possibly because of this inability I don’t give them much thought. So when I rediscovered a list of these gems my California cousin, Pat Swann once sent along as the top winners in an International Pun Contest I was intrigued that such a competition existed. Checking the internet I was flabbergasted to discover more than two-and-a-half million results for puns.
Obviously they are important to a lot of people. These champion witticisms will make you smile, or maybe groan. But I bet if you do the latter, you do it with a grin, especially when you get to No. 7. Here are my favorites among the winners. Enjoy.
1. A vulture boards an airplane, carrying two dead raccoons. The stewardess looks at him and says, “I’m sorry sir, only one carrion allowed per passenger.”
2. Two Eskimos sitting in a kayak were chilly, so they lit a fire in the craft. Unsurprisingly it sank, proving once again that you can’t have your kayak and heat it too.
3. Two fish swim into a concrete wall. One turns to the other and says, “Dam!”
4. Two hydrogen atoms meet. One says, “I’ve lost my electron: the other says, “Are you sure?” the first one replies “Yes, I’m positive.”
5. Did you hear about the Buddhist who refused Novocain during a root canal? His goal: transcend dental medication.
6. A group of chess enthusiasts checked into a hotel and were standing in the lobby discussing their recent tournament victories. After about an hour, the manger came out of the office and asked them to disperse. “But why?” they asked, as they moved off. “Because,” he said, “I can’t stand chess-nuts boasting in an open foyer.”
7. Mahatma Gandhi, as you know, walked barefoot most of the time, which produced an impressive set of calluses on his feet.
He also ate very little which made him rather frail and, with his odd diet, he suffered from bad breath. (Wait for it!) This made him a super calloused fragile mystic hexed by halitosis.
8. A woman has twins and gives them up for adoption. One of them goes to a family in Egypt and is named “Ahmal.” The other goes to a family in Spain; they name him “Juan.” Years later, Juan sends a picture of himself to his birth mother. Upon receiving the picture, she tells her husband that she wishes she also had a picture of Ahmal. Her husband responds, “They’re twins! If you’ve seen Juan, you’ve seen Ahmal.” (You knew that was coming, right?”)
9. And finally, there was the person who sent 10 different puns to friends, with the hope that at least one of the puns would make them laugh.
No pun in ten did.
Not only were these puns fun, the can be addictive. I found a couple of more, I just couldn’t resist:
With hindsight, I wouldn’t have sat on that drawing pin, and
The sign on the nudist camp said, “Clothed ‘til May.”
Okay. That’s it.