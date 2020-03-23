UPDATE: Berkeley County COVID-19

Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections office will remain open on Friday, March 27, as required by law and executive order for candidate filing.
Probate Court will discontinue issuing marriage licenses after 4 p.m. today, March 23, until further notice.
The Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office (Charleston and Berkeley Counties) is closed to the general public but employees continue to work. Most employees are working remotely through VPN (Virtual Private Network), as much of the work can be handled this way. Victim Advocates and Assistant Solicitors remain available for telephone and online consultations with victims, witnesses, law enforcement and attorneys. Applications for diversion programs and expungements are also available online at www.scsolicitor9.org.
Berkeley County Register of Deeds Office also has a drop-box located in the lobby of the administration building.
All updates are reflected on https://berkeleycountysc.gov/news/2020/03/berkeley-county-covid-19-update-6/