U.S. 176/Nexton Parkway Intersection Project Opens May 20

The U.S. 176/Nexton Parkway Intersection improvement project is wrapping-up and will open to traffic on Wednesday, May 20.
“The pandemic hasn’t affected the timeline of the project and Berkeley County crews continue to follow social distancing guidelines and have enhanced their sanitation methods where possible.” said Hannah Moldenhauer, County Supervisors Office: County Public Info Officer.
This project consists of constructing the Nexton Parkway extension to U.S. 176, improvements and turn lanes on U.S. 176, and the associated intersection signalization. The signals will be activated when Cane Bay Spine Road C is completed, which is anticipated for later this year. In the meantime, stop signs have been placed on Nexton Parkway and traffic on Nexton Parkway will have to stop before making a right- or left-hand turn onto U.S. 176.
The final cost of the project will be determined upon completion of punch list items; however, the project is expected to come in under the current $3.3 million budget. The project will be celebrated at a later date, in collaboration with the completion of the Cane Bay Spine Road C project.
The U.S. 176/Nexton Parkway Intersection improvement project is funded by the County’s One-Cent Sales Tax Program. Infrastructure Consulting and Engineering (ICE) assisted the County with project management and inspection.