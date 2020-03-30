TV sets as décor changers

I remember when my sister and her husband got a flat screen TV and built a room around it. Well, actually the opposite was true. They had added a long-planned family room to their home and once that decision was made they began looking for their dream TV. All 50 inches of screen arrived and Jon and Cynthia were ecstatic! Their TV was to be installed on the wall.
Jim decided that that we should also go flat screen. Naturally, being a good and agreeable wife I immediately went along with this suggestion without any argument. What a difference, not only to our viewing but to our family room. Jim built an entertainment wall across one end of that room eons ago with sections for books, decorations, a serving bar and a TV niche. Said niche had already been enlarged twice but then Santa brought in the big boy and the serving bar changed places with the niche. The rest of the wall needed rearranging as well.
Both my brothers also went the flat screen route. Dan initially had an appropriate condo-sized table-top model. Leading this movement though, is Mike, who has space for a separate media room as his five children are grown and gone. Mike’s media room is a jewel. It has what my youngest grandchildren would call a humongous TV. He and Jeannette installed a cushy sectional sofa that embraces the room and anchors a couple of just-as-cushy lounge chairs. Ah, heaven.
All this led me to reminiscing about my first family TV as a child. Do you remember yours? I was 12, the oldest of then three children and that pioneer TV was heaven to us. It changed not only our living room furniture arrangement but the family schedule. That first screen was black and white and about the size of a salad plate. But it was encased in a humongous mahogany double door, multi shelved cabinet that contained space for a 78 turntable, hundreds of records and other storage. We had to shift all the furniture to make it fit. This TV also had antique devices known as “knobs” that one had to physically get up out of one’s chair and physically turn to change channels.
My siblings and I sat on the floor and gazed fascinated at every program. We were even initially entranced by the test patterns, those intricate configurations that covered the screen when nothing was being broadcast. Programming times were extremely limited. The station signed off each evening with the Star Spangled Banner. At first the broadcast list was miniscule: news, Howdy Doody and Milton Berle.
We had never been allowed to listen to the radio during meal times. Imagine! My parents had this quaint idea that family dining was for conversation and sharing the day’s activities. So there was no question of watching TV while we ate. But mom did alter the dinner hour to suit the evening programming.
Lots of people initially had TVs just in the family den – yesterday’s media room – and watching took place exclusively there. Now many of us have color TVs in nearly every room. Progress? I sometimes wonder. But I don’t wonder about the flat screen ingenuity. Wherever installed, it was indeed progress – and indeed, viewing heaven!
