Turtle Times provides students with real-world opportunites (copy)

My fifth-grade class at Summerville Elementary School was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to work in the field of journalism under the guidance of David Kennard and the Journal Scene team.
My student’s faces lit up when they learned that this project would not just be an exercise to improve writing skills, but that they would actually be producing their own newspaper – one that would be distributed to approximately 30,000 local homes and businesses in the Summerville area.
Throughout the eight-week program, the Journal Scene team provided students with lessons on how to ask open-ended questions, conduct interviews, and write informative and unbiased articles.
As well, students were given the opportunity to enhance their work with pictures taken with professional equipment.
An important part of a newspaper is advertising, and students had the responsibility of creating advertisements for sponsors of our edition of the Turtle Times.
Students worked in teams of three where each member contributed ideas, ultimately learning to respect each other’s opinions in order to reach a common goal.
It was exciting to see the passion in their faces as they saw their stories take shape.
Finally, it was the culminating experience – a trip to Evening Post Industries in Charleston to watch our edition of the Turtle Times be printed and prepared for distribution.
We loved every minute of this project.
Working with the Journal Scene was an excellent way for students to see how writing skills learned in the classroom, and cooperative teamwork, can be both an enjoyable and productive experience that they can take with them into the real world.