The Dorchester County Library System plans to reopen the Libraries to the public beginning on Tuesday, May 26. There are new regulations and internal operations to ensure the safety of the community and staff, with new hours of operations and cleanliness to adhere to the social distancing concerns.
“The Library has also increased the frequency of cleaning the facility and sanitizing the restrooms.” said Jenn Gleber Branch & PR Manager of the Dorchester County Library Summerville Branch.
The library plans to implement operations during this social distancing time by scheduling additional staff to clean the self-check kiosks and keep the door count. The pandemic has not caused the termination of jobs at the library so the entire staff will be returning but there are restrictions on certain areas and a limited amount of staff and members in the facility at once.
The library plans on filling the void in classroom education right now by offering numerous educational databases through their website that includes Tutor. com, which is an educational resource that offers online tutoring, homework assistance, and test prep for SAT, ACT, and AP exams.
Although In-house programming has been canceled the library still plans to offer a modified version of a virtual summer reading program. Children will be able to download a BINGO card that can be turned in at the end of the program for entry into grand prize drawings. Their Youth Services Librarians will be recording weekly Storytimes that are available on the Library's Facebook page.
They are encouraging patrons to access the Library that is available 24/7 at www.dorchesterlibrarysc.org to download eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV shows, and music to stay connected and updated. The Library is also planning on offering additional virtual programming, including Teen Hangouts and Book Clubs.
See below for updates:
Effective Tuesday, May 26, the Library will be open the following hours:
Monday – Thursday: 10 AM to 7 PM
Friday & Saturday: 10 AM to 5 PM
Sunday: 1 PM to 5 PM
The Library will offer modified services at this time:
• A limited number of patrons will be allowed in the building at one time.
• Social Distancing guidelines and signage will be displayed throughout the Library.
• Patrons will be encouraged to quickly browse our collection or pick up holds and checkout items.
• Items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in.
• Self-check stations will be cleaned throughout the day.
• Seating and tables will not be available for gathering or prolonged visits.
• Public access to computers will be limited to one hour per day utilizing every other workstation.
• In-house Library programs will be canceled until further notice.
• Meeting rooms will not be available to the public.
“Thank you for your understanding as we put protocols in place to keep our community and our staff safe with these opening procedures.” said Gleber