That Old Time Religion?

Recently, the online magazine Newsweek ran a story that highlighted a 2020 survey by Ligonier Ministries, a Reformed faith-based non-profit, which made the assertion that only fifty-two percent of American adults believe that Jesus Christ is not God, but rather merely a great mortal teacher.
Of those, one-third of the respondents self-identified as Evangelicals. [newsweek.com: 52 Percent of Americans Say Jesus Isn’t God but Was a Great Teacher, Survey Says (8/30/20)]
Needless, to say this is in direct contradiction to what the Holy Scriptures teach in the New Testament which teach that Jesus as the Second Person of the Holy Trinity is fully God and a became fully man — a mystery that is known as the Incarnation.
For those of us in Christian academia and in the pastoral ministry in any of its manifestations, this comes as no surprise.
The fact that anyone with any experience in the contemporary Christian communions should find this surprising at all is a surprise in and of itself. This decline in Biblical literacy or “saving Gospel faith” was not marked by a precipitous decline, but rather by a slow candied indifference. With all of the Sunday school lessons, church youth summer camps, teen youth group retreats, adult Bible studies, small groups, and Sunday liturgy attendances, this is what we have to show for it: people don’t not recognize Jesus for Whom He really is as God.
The world renowned New Testament scholar N.T. Wright succinctly frames the roots of this current situation in the American religious experience in its churches over the last three hundred years from natural theology to Deism to Epicurianism [see his History and Eschatology: Jesus and Promise of Natural Theology]. In all of this, as Wright notes, the idea of a God manifested in the real Person of Jesus has been endemically foreign if not marginalized in the American civil Deistic consciousness of “Christian religion” from practically the founding of America and thus it continues to the present day.
Without this essential belief in the supernatural and transcendent nature of Christ, how can one really call oneself a Christian and how does a congregational assembly call itself the local church? At best with this type of mindset in place, we just become ethical humanists and religious themed type of Rotary Club. In his book Resident Aliens: Life in the Christian Colony, the Christian ethicist Stanley
Hauerwas wrote, “our theologians and church leaders continued to think and act as if we were in charge, as if the old arrangements were still valid.”
I have found that during these last eight months of the Covid-19 pandemic, basic beliefs, assumptions, and values have been brought to light and questioned. This is the case in not so much as to what is believed about the Divine Nature of Christ, the real presence of the Eucharist, or the very notion of transcendence beyond the physical realm, but rather what is not believed about such things. The point here is that this is nothing new. We have had these issues with us for centuries. It is just that we have sublimated them as people, church, and society into something that is of our own image and likeness. We should take this opportunity to awaken into the understanding from God’s perspective and not our own.
If we were to truly believe that Jesus is God, then we would come to the understanding that we are created in His image and likeness and the words of St. Athanasius the Great would resonate in us “that He became man so that we could become god” [On the Incarnation]. If we were to truly believe in the real presence of the Eucharist, then it would not only be the idea that bread and wine are mystically transformed into the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ, but that in our partaking of it, then the true ultimate purpose of the above is achieved: that we are as people are transformed into the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. If we were to truly believe that there is a transcendent nature to our earthly lives, then we would know and live everyday with the knowledge that we are living in the era of “the Kingdom of God.”
In a time, when the idea that Jesus was a nice guy so then we should be nice too, just doesn’t work in any real way as evidenced all around us, maybe we should turn to the Jesus of the Holy Scriptures Who is fully God, transcendent, eternal, omnipotent, and unchanging. In Him, we have seen the True Light to illumine our way on this difficult journey (John 1:8).
John G. Panagiotou is a theologian and scholar who is a professor at Erskine Theological Seminary and Cummins Memorial Theological Theological where he serves as the liaison officer to the seminary president.