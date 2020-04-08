Terri and David Bowey have been making music for decades

I met Terri and David Bowey through the Lowcountry Blues Club, which has a couple of open mic blues events in the Greater Charleston area each week; although it is on hold, no doubt for now, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Terri is a drummer and singer although she plays guitar as well, and David is a singer but also plays the trumpet. They head up the “Suga ‘T & David B and the Night Shift Dance Band” which is a seven-piece horn band playing R&B, funk, ballads and beach music in the region.
For more Information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DuoMusic4U/ or https://www.facebook.com/Night-Shift-Dance-Band-164102227576414/
Regan: You two go way back together, correct?
Terri Bowey: We met in 1975 at the Unicorn Club on Dorchester Road when I was out with my parents. David was playing trumpet in his band, “Stonehenge.”
R: How long has your band been together? Do you all rehearse a lot? How many gigs a month do you play out?
T: We started the Night Shift Dance Band in 2015. We rehearse every Monday, when possible and do at least three gigs a month.
The band plays at clubs and for parties, weddings and corporate events. Our duo, Suga’T & David B., has been playing gigs for about six months.
R: Terri, are you self-taught or did you take guitar and/or drum lessons?
T: The ukulele was my first instrument when I was 7 years old. I’ve been self-taught on guitar since age 8. I took two months of drum lessons back in 1996 and took voice lessons for three months at Palomar College in California in 1984. I played guitar, drums, and keyboards in praise bands for 10 years. I’ve been singing and playing in bands for 37 years now.
R: David, are there certain songs you most enjoy singing/performing?
D: I enjoy funky dance music. I like Delbert McClinton’s “Standing on Shaky Ground.” It keeps them on the dance floor. I also enjoy songs with lots of harmony.
R: What are you doing during this COVID-19 period—playing a lot of music at home? Is it ever challenging to play music together when you are married, or do you think that music adds even more sparkle to the relationship?
T: We are a duo, “Suga ‘T & David B” and we are playing songs for our friends and family on Facebook. We want to help them stay positive and keep smiling during these quarantined times. It’s awesome to sing and play music together as a married couple—we just get silly with it!
R: What are your plans for the band and for your music, in general?
T: We plan to continue both the band and the duo. We love to have fun and help others. We love music as it fits who we are, and we will play until we physically can’t. Terri won Female Artist of the Year with the Lowcountry Blues Club in 2019.