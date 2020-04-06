Temporary Traffic Impacts Announced for Old Mt. Holly Turn-Lane Project

Construction on the Old Mount Holly Turn Lane onto Highway 52 has started and is expected to be complete by May 6. During construction there will be several temporary impacts to traffic. The construction is dependent upon weather but is expected to be as follows:
Monday, April 6: Night-time lane closure/flagging operation on Old Mt. Holly Road to clear several trees from the shoulder
Tuesday, April 7- Friday, April 10: Daytime shoulder closure on Old Mt. Holly Road to perform grading operations
Sunday, April 12: Night-time lane closure on Hwy 52 to mill and pave Old Mt. Holly Road and tie-in to Hwy 52
The purpose of the project is to enhance traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52. You can find the map/plans attached. Berkeley County is managing the project with support from the City of Goose Creek. The 450 linear foot dedicated right turn-lane will provide much-needed traffic relief in that area. The project is part of the Henry Brown Boulevard Phase II project, from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52.