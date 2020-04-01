Supporting housing stability and nonprofits during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on everyday life routines and many families are facing both a public and economic crisis. Dorchester Habitat for Humanity is asking community members to call on Congress to support low-income families and organizations like Habitat that serve them.
“Dorchester Habitat for Humanity has suspended our operations to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of this disease,” said Jaye Jones Elliott, President and CEO, Dorchester Habitat for Humanity. “That pause has serious financial implications. We need to act now to make sure that we are ready to help our community build back from this pandemic.”
Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that provides economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Habitat applauds members of Congress for taking this important step to support individuals and small businesses during this time of economic hardship.
“In any crisis, it is always those with the least who are harmed the most. As we approach the end of the month, millions of families who have lost income will soon face the impossible decision of making rent or keeping food on the table,” said Elliott.
Many of those families are facing additional economic hardship from lost wages and layoffs and are now confronted with impossible choices between paying their rent or mortgage and life’s other essentials.
“That pause has serious financial implications. We need to act now to make sure that we are ready to help our community build back from this pandemic. This is why we’re calling on members of Congress to ensure the needs of low-income families and the organizations that work hard to serve them are addressed in any future COVID- 19 stimulus bills.” said Elliot.
Habitat is asking its supporters to send a message to their senators and representatives to prioritize support for low-income families and nonprofit organizations.