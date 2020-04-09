Supervisor Cribb Issues Statement Responding to Governor McMaster’s Orders

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb is urging citizens to follow the Governor’s orders and encouraging people to stay home if possible. Supervisor Cribb issued the following statement after Governor McMaster ordered all non-essential businesses to close.
It is our personal and collective responsibility to be increasingly vigilant in heeding guidance from federal, state, and local authorities. We understand that every decision made that impacts personal liberty, in an attempt to protect life and the spread of the virus, will be received with a wide range of emotions. That being said, we can all agree that this virus is a very serious matter and we all play a part in mitigating its spread. From the onset, we are thankful that the residents and businesses of Berkeley County have taken the advice we have been given and have made the necessary adjustments and sacrifices. A special thanks goes out to our first responders and medical professionals for their efforts during this most difficult time.
The new regulation requires those who are not essential to be back home by 5p.m. Many individuals are left unemployed due to the pandemic. In the week ending April 4, 2020, the advance figures for South Carolina initial claims* was 85,018, an increase of approximately 31.09% from the previous week’s count of 64,856 and a 4,159.42% increase from the week ending March 14, 2020 when only 1,996 initial claims were filed. This means that there were 85,018 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week. Initial unemployment insurance claims in Berkeley County are 3,049.
“All have been affected, now that are in different degrees, due to some businesses closing due to not being an essential business and some because of the lack of customers or lack of demand for the product.” said Elaine Morgan, CEO of The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce. She goes on to say “The bright side to the business portion is the businesses that have changed their process and now are supplying the needs of the crisis.”
There is assistance for Small Businesses through The Paycheck Protection Program. This program authorizes up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.
